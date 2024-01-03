en English
Health

Health Advancements Set to Reinforce New Year’s Resolutions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:16 pm EST
The commencement of the New Year often brings resolutions of health betterment, and recent advancements in medical research might just lend a helping hand. Discoveries ranging from weight-loss drugs to new strains of COVID-19, and the correlation between smoking and Alzheimer’s disease, all paint a picture of a tumultuous yet promising landscape of health and medicine.

Turning Resolutions into Reality with Weight Loss Drugs

For those striving to shed some pounds as part of their New Year’s resolutions, weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic may offer reinforcement. Although experts warn that these medications might eventually reach a plateau, where further weight loss slows or stops, they nonetheless provide an effective initial boost.

Emergence of a New COVID-19 Variant

The ever-evolving COVID-19 virus has ushered in a new variant, reported as the fastest-spreading strain in the United States. Health professionals have been quick to issue advisories on necessary precautions, reminding us of the ongoing battle against the pandemic.

Smoking and Alzheimer’s: A Correlation

A recent study has drawn a link between smoking and an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, once again spotlighting the detrimental effects of cigarettes on brain health.

Addressing Mental Health Concerns at Touro University

In response to rising antisemitism-induced anxiety, Touro University in New York City has provided Jewish students with access to a walk-in mental health clinic. This move serves as a testament to the growing recognition of mental health concerns among university students.

Vibrating Capsules: A Novel Approach to Weight Loss

For individuals who struggle with conventional weight-loss medication, a novel approach involving a vibrating capsule is being explored. This unique device, which vibrates within the stomach to trick the brain, was elaborated upon by Dr. Marc Siegel.

Reducing Alcohol Consumption to Mitigate Cancer Risk

Health experts are increasingly stressing the importance of reducing alcohol consumption, with studies suggesting that there is no safe amount of alcohol when it comes to preventing cancer. This advice aims to challenge societal norms surrounding drinking habits.

A Pineapple-Derived Cream for Burn Care

In a more revolutionary vein, a cream derived from pineapples is under research for its potential in transforming burn care treatment. This innovative approach could potentially redefine the way burns are treated, offering a more natural and effective solution.

From advancements in weight-loss drugs to the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant and the ongoing fight against lifestyle diseases, the landscape of health and medicine is continually evolving. As we move into 2024, these developments will undoubtedly continue to shape the way we approach our health and well-being.

Health Science & Technology United States
BNN Correspondents

