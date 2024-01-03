en English
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist’s Perspective on Sexuality During Illness

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:57 pm EST
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness

In the quaint town of Mende, nestled in the heart of France, a unique conversation is taking place. Celine Lafabrie, a renowned sex and couples therapist, is taking on the challenge of discussing the often-taboo subject of sexuality during illness. Drawing an enlightening parallel between the patient’s journey and the ancient Japanese art of Kintsugi, Lafabrie is shedding light on a topic that is often left in the shadows.

Rebuilding Intimacy: The Kintsugi Analogy

The art of Kintsugi involves repairing broken pottery using lacquer dusted with precious metals, most commonly gold. It is a process that not only fixes the broken object but enhances its beauty, highlighting the fractures rather than hiding them. Lafabrie uses this metaphor to illustrate the journey of rebuilding intimacy after a significant health setback. She argues that sexuality is far from being an optional part of life. It is, in fact, a crucial component of the healing process.

The Healing Power of Intimacy

The benefits of a fulfilling emotional and intimate life extend beyond the bedroom. It triggers the release of endorphins, often referred to as ‘feel-good’ hormones, which can help reduce stress, anxiety, and even physical pain. This contributes to a general sense of well-being, which is particularly beneficial during the recovery process.

Navigating Physical Challenges

However, treatments like chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and hormone therapy can have profound impacts on the body. They can alter one’s self-image and lead to issues such as vaginal dryness or erectile dysfunction. These changes can also affect one’s sense of desirability, leading to a decrease in self-confidence and an increase in anxiety about intimacy.

Professional Support and Therapy

Here, Lafabrie emphasizes the role of individual support from a sexologist or sex therapist. Such professionals can help in deconstructing limiting beliefs, accepting changes in the body, and reconnecting with one’s sensuality. Psycho-corporeal exercises, writing, and listening to specific podcasts are among the methods that can aid in this journey. Furthermore, other professionals, such as gynecologists, midwives, and andrologists, can assist with physiological difficulties. Lafabrie also highlights the benefits of couples therapy for addressing partner concerns and reinventing couple intimacy, which can emerge even stronger post-illness.

With her practice based in Mende, Lafabrie continues to guide individuals and couples on their journey towards healing and rediscovering intimacy. More information about her work is available on her website.

France Health
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

