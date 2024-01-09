HD Nursing Innovates Home Healthcare with Tech-Enabled Initiatives

HD Nursing, a leading provider of patient safety solutions, is making strides in healthcare delivery with its innovative technology initiatives designed for the Hospital at Home model. This pioneering approach extends hospital-level care to patients’ homes, presenting a promising prospect for the improvement of both cost-effectiveness and patient outcomes.

Revolutionizing Home Care with Innovative Tools

The company’s flagship falls prevention tools, previously proven effective in traditional hospital settings, are now being adapted to meet the unique challenges of home care. These tools play a vital role in the Hospital at Home setting, where the maintenance of falls prevention protocols equivalent to inpatient standards is crucial. HD Nursing’s strategic move highlights their commitment to enhancing patient safety and healthcare outcomes across diverse care settings.

Integrative Solutions for Patient Safety

HD Nursing offers the only fall risk assessment tool validated in electronic medical records, a testament to their dedication to ensuring the highest standard of care. Other initiatives include programs for Community Fall Prevention and Pressure Injury Prevention, further underscoring the company’s comprehensive approach to patient safety. These initiatives form part of the company’s continuous efforts to enhance healthcare outcomes in various care environments.

Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Founded in 2012, HD Nursing is not only committed to innovating healthcare solutions but also fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within its operations. With its headquarters in Benton, Arkansas, the company serves health systems and academic medical centers throughout the United States, ensuring that their transformative solutions are accessible to all.