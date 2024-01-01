HCPLive Endocrinology’s ‘Diabetes Dialogue’ Podcast: Reflecting on a Year of Progress in Diabetes Care

In a year marked by extraordinary strides in the field of diabetes care, the HCPLive Endocrinology podcast, ‘Diabetes Dialogue: Technology, Therapeutics, & Real-World Perspectives’ provided a comprehensive review of 2023’s landmark advancements. Hosted by Diana Isaacs and Natalie Bellini, this flagship series has become an indispensable source for news and developments in the realm of diabetes.

Top Ten Episodes Reflecting a Year of Progress

The special recap episode broadcasted in late 2023 highlighted the top 10 most impactful podcasts of the year. These episodes encapsulated the overarching themes that dominated the year’s discourse in diabetes care, including the transformative potential of teplizumab in type 1 diabetes management, the promise of incretin therapies, and the introduction of new guidelines and novel approvals.

Technological Breakthroughs and Therapeutic Strategies

Embedded in the list of top episodes were discussions on technological breakthroughs that have redefined the landscape of diabetes management. These technological innovations have not only enhanced the quality of care but also empowered patients, giving them greater control over their condition.

Exploring Beyond Diabetes Care

The recap episode also ventured beyond the realm of diabetes, encompassing other crucial medical topics. From delving into the risks associated with benzodiazepine use leading to miscarriage to exploring the potential of APX3330 for diabetic retinopathy, the discussions were far-reaching. The podcast also offered metabolite profiling insights in liver transplant recipients, pulmonology updates from The Lungcast 2023 Recap, and the latest updates in the ADA Standards of Care for 2024.

The year also saw discussions on the increasing market share of biosimilars and the efficacy of faricimab in treating nAMD and DME with fewer injections. These conversations reflect the breadth and depth of topics covered in the series, embodying the podcast’s commitment to providing a holistic view of healthcare.

An Unprecedented Year for Diabetes Care

With over 45 episodes aired in 2023, ‘Diabetes Dialogue: Technology, Therapeutics, & Real-World Perspectives’ has served as a comprehensive source for news and developments in the field of diabetes. The series not only highlighted the year’s most substantial advancements but also offered insights into the future of diabetes care, setting the stage for what promises to be another year of remarkable innovation and progress.