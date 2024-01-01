en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

HCPLive Endocrinology’s ‘Diabetes Dialogue’ Podcast: Reflecting on a Year of Progress in Diabetes Care

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:20 am EST
HCPLive Endocrinology’s ‘Diabetes Dialogue’ Podcast: Reflecting on a Year of Progress in Diabetes Care

In a year marked by extraordinary strides in the field of diabetes care, the HCPLive Endocrinology podcast, ‘Diabetes Dialogue: Technology, Therapeutics, & Real-World Perspectives’ provided a comprehensive review of 2023’s landmark advancements. Hosted by Diana Isaacs and Natalie Bellini, this flagship series has become an indispensable source for news and developments in the realm of diabetes.

Top Ten Episodes Reflecting a Year of Progress

The special recap episode broadcasted in late 2023 highlighted the top 10 most impactful podcasts of the year. These episodes encapsulated the overarching themes that dominated the year’s discourse in diabetes care, including the transformative potential of teplizumab in type 1 diabetes management, the promise of incretin therapies, and the introduction of new guidelines and novel approvals.

Technological Breakthroughs and Therapeutic Strategies

Embedded in the list of top episodes were discussions on technological breakthroughs that have redefined the landscape of diabetes management. These technological innovations have not only enhanced the quality of care but also empowered patients, giving them greater control over their condition.

Exploring Beyond Diabetes Care

The recap episode also ventured beyond the realm of diabetes, encompassing other crucial medical topics. From delving into the risks associated with benzodiazepine use leading to miscarriage to exploring the potential of APX3330 for diabetic retinopathy, the discussions were far-reaching. The podcast also offered metabolite profiling insights in liver transplant recipients, pulmonology updates from The Lungcast 2023 Recap, and the latest updates in the ADA Standards of Care for 2024.

The year also saw discussions on the increasing market share of biosimilars and the efficacy of faricimab in treating nAMD and DME with fewer injections. These conversations reflect the breadth and depth of topics covered in the series, embodying the podcast’s commitment to providing a holistic view of healthcare.

An Unprecedented Year for Diabetes Care

With over 45 episodes aired in 2023, ‘Diabetes Dialogue: Technology, Therapeutics, & Real-World Perspectives’ has served as a comprehensive source for news and developments in the field of diabetes. The series not only highlighted the year’s most substantial advancements but also offered insights into the future of diabetes care, setting the stage for what promises to be another year of remarkable innovation and progress.

0
Health
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lithuania's Recovery: Stabilizing Mortality Rates and Improving Life Expectancy

By BNN Correspondents

Harnessing Emotional Intelligence in Overcoming Addiction: Insights from Tina Olivero

By Justice Nwafor

Plant-Based Proteins: The Rising Trend in Global Dietary Choices

By Justice Nwafor

Excessive Protein Intake: A Potential Risk for Bodybuilders, Says Dr. Michael Israetel

By Muthana Al-Najjar

STRONG HF Trial Analysis Highlights Benefits of Higher GDMT Doses in H ...
@Health · 3 mins
STRONG HF Trial Analysis Highlights Benefits of Higher GDMT Doses in H ...
heart comment 0
Israeli Startup Pioneers Groundbreaking Approach to Transform Cancer

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Startup Pioneers Groundbreaking Approach to Transform Cancer
Potential Allergic Reactions to New Diabetes Drug Tirzepatide: A Case Report

By BNN Correspondents

Potential Allergic Reactions to New Diabetes Drug Tirzepatide: A Case Report
Simple Daily Habits for Improved Hormone Health in 2024: Marina Wright’s Advice

By BNN Correspondents

Simple Daily Habits for Improved Hormone Health in 2024: Marina Wright’s Advice
Healthy Hangover Relief: Busting Myths and Providing Alternatives

By Dil Bar Irshad

Healthy Hangover Relief: Busting Myths and Providing Alternatives
Latest Headlines
World News
Lithuania's Recovery: Stabilizing Mortality Rates and Improving Life Expectancy
36 seconds
Lithuania's Recovery: Stabilizing Mortality Rates and Improving Life Expectancy
Harnessing Emotional Intelligence in Overcoming Addiction: Insights from Tina Olivero
2 mins
Harnessing Emotional Intelligence in Overcoming Addiction: Insights from Tina Olivero
Plant-Based Proteins: The Rising Trend in Global Dietary Choices
2 mins
Plant-Based Proteins: The Rising Trend in Global Dietary Choices
Excessive Protein Intake: A Potential Risk for Bodybuilders, Says Dr. Michael Israetel
3 mins
Excessive Protein Intake: A Potential Risk for Bodybuilders, Says Dr. Michael Israetel
NFL's Final Week Approaches: Playoff Implications, Noteworthy Performances and Officiating Issues
3 mins
NFL's Final Week Approaches: Playoff Implications, Noteworthy Performances and Officiating Issues
Leeds United Back in Form: Highlights from Recent UK Football Matches
5 mins
Leeds United Back in Form: Highlights from Recent UK Football Matches
Kyiv Faces Critical Defense Decisions Amid Dwindling Missile Supply
6 mins
Kyiv Faces Critical Defense Decisions Amid Dwindling Missile Supply
Philadelphia Eagles' Defense Questioned after Loss to Arizona Cardinals
6 mins
Philadelphia Eagles' Defense Questioned after Loss to Arizona Cardinals
Is Modi's Third Term Inevitable? India Gears Up for 2024 Elections
6 mins
Is Modi's Third Term Inevitable? India Gears Up for 2024 Elections
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
21 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
39 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
46 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
51 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app