HCMC Proposes Ban on Drug Sales via Social Media and Livestreams

In an unprecedented move, the Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) Department of Health has proposed a ban on the sale of pharmaceutical drugs and supplementary food products through social media and livestreams. This radical step is a response to the increasing violations of existing laws and the unregulated nature of online drug sales, which pose a threat to the quality and origins of pharmaceutical products.

Loopholes in Current Laws

During a press meeting, Nguyen Hai Nam, the deputy office head of the department, highlighted that current laws lack specific regulations for such sales. This gap has allowed pharmacies to exploit social media platforms and livestreams to reach hundreds of viewers and sell thousands of products. The absence of strict e-commerce regulations in the pharmaceutical sector has created a fertile ground for potential malpractices.

Online Drug Sales: A Legal Grey Area

According to Nam, online drug sales are not legally recognized, and selling drugs over livestreams breaches existing laws. However, due to the lack of explicit regulations on this issue, many have capitalized on this gray area to peddle drugs and supplementary food products through digital channels. The department is actively monitoring drug advertisements and sales on these platforms, aiming to curb the illicit trade.

Efforts Towards Stricter Regulations

Recognizing the severity of the situation, the health department has reiterated the need for stricter e-commerce regulations in the pharmaceutical sector to ensure product quality and traceability. They are encouraging the use of online medical applications and hotlines for reporting drugs sold without clear origins. The Ministry of Health has proposed amendments to the Law on Pharmacy to include the ban, which is now under evaluation by the Ministry of Justice.