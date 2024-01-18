Hayley Kiyoko Unveils Her Battle with Chronic Stress and Health Journey

Hollywood glitz and glam often mask the hidden struggles celebrities face behind the scenes. Rising above this facade, Hayley Kiyoko, a 32-year-old singer and performer, courageously shared her battle with chronic stress and its profound impact on her health in an interview with Variety, presented by the American Heart Association.

Unveiling the Silent Struggle

Deftly navigating the high-pressure environment of the entertainment industry, Kiyoko faced additional stress, stemming from her concealed sexual orientation. She eventually came out as gay in 2015 through her breakthrough song "Girls Like Girls." But the years of internal conflict left their mark, manifesting as chronic stress that interfered with her mental and physical health.

Heart Health and Personal Experiences

The importance of heart health resonates strongly with Kiyoko, especially after witnessing her father's arduous journey through a heart transplant. Her experiences have made her a vocal advocate for heart health awareness, underlining the often overlooked link between chronic stress and cardiovascular diseases.

Finding Solace in Self-care

For Kiyoko, managing stress has required a multi-pronged approach. From acupuncture and healthy eating to getting adequate sun exposure and journaling, she employs a holistic health strategy. Despite her progress, she admits to ongoing health challenges. Her relationship with Becca Tilley, a Bachelor alum, has also been a supportive factor in her health journey.

Marking her 30th birthday as a significant milestone, Kiyoko views it as a new beginning, a testament to her years of advocating for her health. She continues to seek answers for her body pains and malfunctions, offering an inspiring narrative of resilience and self-care in the face of chronic stress.