Hayley Kiyoko: A Candid Conversation on Chronic Stress and Health

The harsh glare of the entertainment industry's spotlight is often accompanied by the unspoken pressures of perfection, leading many artists down the path of physical and mental exhaustion. One such artist who has candidly opened up about her battles with chronic stress is the 32-year-old singer-songwriter, Hayley Kiyoko.

Advertisment

Navigating the Health Minefield of the Entertainment Industry

In an in-depth interview with Variety, Kiyoko revealed the detrimental effects of chronic stress on her mental and physical well-being. She described how the grueling demands of the entertainment industry exacerbated her health issues, including depression and post-concussion disorder, diagnosed back in 2016.

The Stress of the Closet

Advertisment

Adding to her stress was the weight of concealing her sexual orientation during her teenage years. It wasn't until 2015, with the release of her song "Girls Like Girls," that she publicly came out as lesbian. This revelation brought not only relief but also contributed to her process of managing chronic stress and depression.

Embracing Health and Coping Mechanisms

Kiyoko underscored the importance of prioritizing health and learning to manage stress triggers. On her journey, she has found solace and therapy in her music. Alongside, she has adopted several stress management tools such as acupuncture, maintaining a balanced diet, spending quality time in the outdoors, and journaling. Her story is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

Advertisment

Heart Health and Personal Transformation

Personal experiences have also shaped her focus on health. After witnessing her father's declining heart health and its subsequent life-saving transplant, she developed a profound understanding of the significance of heart health. This personal ordeal has not only deepened her empathy but has also led to a transformative shift in her perspective towards health and well-being.

Hayley Kiyoko's candid conversation has shed light on the often-overlooked aspects of mental health in the entertainment industry. It emphasizes the need for awareness around the severe impact of chronic stress on overall health and the importance of adopting effective coping mechanisms.