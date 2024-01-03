en English
Health

Hawaiian Couple Welcomes ‘Christmas Twins’ on Consecutive Days

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Hawaiian Couple Welcomes ‘Christmas Twins’ on Consecutive Days

A Hawaiian couple, Sara McGuigan Quintino and Pedro Quintino, welcomed the birth of their twins on two distinctive days, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day of 2022. Their son, Robert Ka’ala, made his arrival into the world on December 24 at Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women & Children in Honolulu, earning the distinction of being the last child born at the hospital on Christmas Eve. The following day, the couple was blessed with their daughter, Madalena Kahana, who was the first baby to be born on Christmas Day at the same hospital.

Unforeseen Circumstances Lead to a Memorable Birth

Upon reaching the 39th week of pregnancy, an unexpected drop in amniotic fluid for Robert necessitated an immediate induction of labor. Despite the challenges, Sara successfully delivered both twins naturally. Guiding Sara through her labor and delivery was an experienced healthcare team led by Dr. Robb Ohtani, along with their midwife and doula Dr. Ye Nguyen.

Significance Behind Names and Gratitude for Health

Each of the twins’ names holds a deep meaning for their parents. Rooted in familial and local significance, the names Robert Ka’ala and Madalena Kahana will forever remind them of the unique circumstances surrounding their birth. After a short stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) due to low glucose levels, Robert was discharged. The family was finally reunited at home in Waialua, their hearts filled with gratitude for the medical staff who ensured the safe arrival of their ‘Christmas twins’.

A Beautiful Testament to the Miracle of Life

Today, Sara and Pedro Quintino view their twins as a divine gift. They shared their story to express deep appreciation for the support they received from the medical staff at Kapi’olani Medical Center and to celebrate the extraordinary circumstances of their twins’ birth. The birth of the Quintino twins, one on Christmas Eve and the other on Christmas Day, serves as a beautiful testament to the miracle of life and the tireless dedication of healthcare professionals.

Health United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

