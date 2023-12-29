Hawaii Girl Survives Rare Rat Lungworm Disease, Mother Advocates for Awareness

In Hawaii, a young girl named Elowen, the daughter of Emily Faith Kubowski, almost succumbed to rat lungworm disease. This rare parasitic infection, considered an oddity in the continental United States, found Hawaii as a favorable breeding ground. Elowen started exhibiting symptoms in December, which rapidly progressed, leaving her doctors doubtful about her survival and fearing she may never walk or smile again.

A Close Encounter with Death

Elowen’s mother, Kubowski, suspects her daughter contracted the disease by ingesting tiny slugs while crawling on the ground at their home in Puna on the Big Island. Despite initial negative test results, a second spinal tap revealed visible parasites in Elowen’s spinal fluid. After months of hospitalization and intensive treatment, Elowen made a miraculous recovery last spring.

Understanding Rat Lungworm Disease

Rat lungworm disease, scientifically termed angiostrongyliasis, can severely affect the human digestive and nervous systems, potentially causing paralysis. The disease is typically contracted by unknowingly consuming slugs or snails, often hidden in unwashed produce. Most cases are attributed to an invasive species known as the semi-slug.

The Predicament in Hawaii

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that while the disease is predominantly found in tropical Asian countries, it has been reported in Hawaii since 1959. However, mandatory reporting to the state’s Department of Health only began in 2007. The study published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene highlights that children under 10 are more prone to symptoms like fever and vomiting, while adults tend to suffer from headaches and joint pain. Although the infection usually resolves on its own after the parasites die, some cases result in hospitalization, and there have been two fatalities.

Today, Kubowski is advocating for increased awareness about the disease and better education for healthcare providers in Hawaii. As her fight continues, it underscores the urgent need for proactive measures to arrest the spread of this dangerous disease.

