Hawai'i Advocates Push for Stricter Alcohol Laws to Safeguard Roads

In a steadfast attempt to curb alcohol-related traffic fatalities in Hawai'i, the Hawai'i Alcohol Policy Alliance (HIAPA) and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) have rallied once again to propose a legislation that could lower the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level from 0.08% to 0.05% for drivers. This marks the fourth year in a row that these organizations have pushed for this significant change.

HIAPA and MADD: Advocating for Change

Founded in 2017, HIAPA is a volunteer-driven organization that collaborates with the Hawai'i Public Health Institute. Their mission is to advocate for responsible alcohol policies and educate the community to minimize underage drinking and alcohol-related harm. MADD, on the other hand, is a renowned nonprofit organization focused on eliminating impaired driving. It provides support to victims and survivors of drunk and drugged driving, and has significantly contributed to halving drunk driving fatalities. MADD and HIAPA's combined efforts aim to create a future where no more innocent lives are lost to impaired driving.

The Need for Stricter Alcohol Policies

Recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals a national decrease in motor vehicle traffic fatalities by 4.5% in the first nine months of 2023. Hawai'i, in particular, saw an impressive drop of 19%. However, the advocates stress that nearly 40% of traffic deaths in the state are still linked to drivers with a BAC of 0.01% or higher, with numerous incidents involving BACs above 0.08%. This stark reality underscores the urgency of their proposal and the need for stricter alcohol policies.

Towards Safer Roads

The proposed legislation is part of a broader initiative to ensure safer roads in Hawai'i. The advocates argue that by lowering the legal BAC level for drivers, the state could witness a significant reduction in alcohol-related traffic fatalities and injuries. The initiative has already garnered substantial support, with nearly 10,000 people sending over 30,000 letters to their state legislators advocating for more robust legal support around the issue of impaired driving. The advocates' unwavering commitment and the community's overwhelming support give hope for a future where safer roads in Hawai'i are not just a vision, but a reality.