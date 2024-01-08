en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Havas Health & You Forecasts ‘Superhuman’ Era in Health & Wellness at CES 2024

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:08 pm EST
Havas Health & You Forecasts ‘Superhuman’ Era in Health & Wellness at CES 2024

Havas Health & You Introduces ‘Superhuman’ Era at CES 2024

At CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Havas Health & You, a conglomerate of health and communications networks, launched its first ‘Superhuman’ report. This report heralds a new era of health and wellness, characterized by AI-driven and hyper-personalized services, aiming to bridge the healthcare equity gap. It reflects an intensifying interplay between technology and human interaction in healthcare, mirroring the changing attitudes of millennials towards proactive self-care and wellness.

Booming Digital Health and Wellness Market

The global digital health and wellness market, valued at $207.7 billion in 2021, is projected to reach a staggering $587.8 billion by 2027. This growth is fueled by significant funding for AI-related startups. The ‘Superhuman’ report underlines the central role of health in consumer lifestyles, signaling an industry shift from generalized to highly personalized health solutions.

Key Areas of the Superhuman Era

The report highlights four critical areas: Resilience Economy Tech, Superoptimized Me, Home Health HQs, and 360° WelltainmentSM. Resilience Economy Tech offers protection against everyday health threats. Superoptimized Me focuses on longevity and tailored wellness services. Home Health HQs transforms homes into holistic healthcare environments. Lastly, 360° WelltainmentSM, a Havas initiative, blends culture, content, and inclusion to address health equity.

Health Becomes Central Across Industries

The overriding theme of the ‘Superhuman’ report is that health has become an integral part of consumer experiences across various industries. There is a strong push towards individualized health ecosystems, reflecting the growing emphasis on personalized healthcare solutions. This trend marks the onset of a transformative era in health and wellness, where technology and human interaction are paramount.

0
Health United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Marion County Health Department Identifies Key Priorities for 5-Year Public Health Plan
Indianapolis’ Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) recently convened a meeting composed of roughly 100 community leaders and healthcare professionals. The objective of this pivotal gathering was to establish priorities for its forthcoming 5-year comprehensive public health plan. Mental Health, Access to Care, and Health Equity The primary concerns that emerged from the discussion were
Marion County Health Department Identifies Key Priorities for 5-Year Public Health Plan
Oxford Study Highlights Impact of Doctor's Communication on Weight Loss Success
10 mins ago
Oxford Study Highlights Impact of Doctor's Communication on Weight Loss Success
Canadian Doctor Reveals the Reality of Medical Care in Gaza
11 mins ago
Canadian Doctor Reveals the Reality of Medical Care in Gaza
Unveiling the Cellular Response in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment
5 mins ago
Unveiling the Cellular Response in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment
Guiding Teens Through the Modern Sexual Landscape: A Call to Parents
6 mins ago
Guiding Teens Through the Modern Sexual Landscape: A Call to Parents
Study Reveals Brain-Fat Tissue Communication Pathway Central to Aging
8 mins ago
Study Reveals Brain-Fat Tissue Communication Pathway Central to Aging
Latest Headlines
World News
Edinburgh Rugby Coach Lauds Bill Mata's Dedication Ahead of Season's End
1 min
Edinburgh Rugby Coach Lauds Bill Mata's Dedication Ahead of Season's End
Bob MacIntyre: Embarking on a New Journey in PGA Tour
2 mins
Bob MacIntyre: Embarking on a New Journey in PGA Tour
Miami Dolphins' Postseason Challenge: Losing Key Linebackers to Injury
2 mins
Miami Dolphins' Postseason Challenge: Losing Key Linebackers to Injury
IRS Kicks Off 2024 Tax Season: Tiger Woods Ends Nike Partnership
2 mins
IRS Kicks Off 2024 Tax Season: Tiger Woods Ends Nike Partnership
Marion County Health Department Identifies Key Priorities for 5-Year Public Health Plan
3 mins
Marion County Health Department Identifies Key Priorities for 5-Year Public Health Plan
Unilever's Ben and Jerry's Boycott: A Clash of Unions, Politics, and Corporate Interests
3 mins
Unilever's Ben and Jerry's Boycott: A Clash of Unions, Politics, and Corporate Interests
Impending Snowstorm Delays Green Bay Gamblers' Clash with Chicago Steel
3 mins
Impending Snowstorm Delays Green Bay Gamblers' Clash with Chicago Steel
Sam Daley-Harris Advocates for Personal Engagement in Political Advocacy
3 mins
Sam Daley-Harris Advocates for Personal Engagement in Political Advocacy
No Labels Faces Opposition as It Seeks 2024 Independent Unity Ticket
4 mins
No Labels Faces Opposition as It Seeks 2024 Independent Unity Ticket
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
13 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app