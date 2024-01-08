Havas Health & You Forecasts ‘Superhuman’ Era in Health & Wellness at CES 2024

At CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Havas Health & You, a conglomerate of health and communications networks, launched its first ‘Superhuman’ report. This report heralds a new era of health and wellness, characterized by AI-driven and hyper-personalized services, aiming to bridge the healthcare equity gap. It reflects an intensifying interplay between technology and human interaction in healthcare, mirroring the changing attitudes of millennials towards proactive self-care and wellness.

Booming Digital Health and Wellness Market

The global digital health and wellness market, valued at $207.7 billion in 2021, is projected to reach a staggering $587.8 billion by 2027. This growth is fueled by significant funding for AI-related startups. The ‘Superhuman’ report underlines the central role of health in consumer lifestyles, signaling an industry shift from generalized to highly personalized health solutions.

Key Areas of the Superhuman Era

The report highlights four critical areas: Resilience Economy Tech, Superoptimized Me, Home Health HQs, and 360° WelltainmentSM. Resilience Economy Tech offers protection against everyday health threats. Superoptimized Me focuses on longevity and tailored wellness services. Home Health HQs transforms homes into holistic healthcare environments. Lastly, 360° WelltainmentSM, a Havas initiative, blends culture, content, and inclusion to address health equity.

Health Becomes Central Across Industries

The overriding theme of the ‘Superhuman’ report is that health has become an integral part of consumer experiences across various industries. There is a strong push towards individualized health ecosystems, reflecting the growing emphasis on personalized healthcare solutions. This trend marks the onset of a transformative era in health and wellness, where technology and human interaction are paramount.