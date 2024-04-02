Hastings Resumes Fluoride in Water Supply After 8-Year Break, Following Health Directive

Fluoride is slated to make a return to Hastings' main urban water supply next week, ending an eight-year pause initiated by the Havelock North water crisis. This move comes after infrastructure improvements and a directive from the Ministry of Health, aiming to enhance public dental health. Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and health officials have expressed strong support for the reimplementation, marking a significant shift in the region's water treatment policy.

Historical Context and Recent Developments

Fluoridation of water in Hastings dates back to the 1950s, with the practice being temporarily halted in 2016 due to the Havelock North water contamination incident. The introduction of chlorine for water safety made it challenging to continue adding fluoride. However, with recent upgrades to the water treatment system, it's now feasible to reintroduce fluoride alongside chlorine. The decision aligns with a 2013 public vote favoring fluoridation and fulfills a directive from the Ministry of Health, led by Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, which mandated 14 councils, including Hastings District Council, to fluoridate their water supplies.

Public Health Perspectives and Opposition

The reintroduction of fluoride is hailed by dentists and some politicians as a significant step towards improving dental health among the local population. Nonetheless, the move has its detractors, including a Rotorua MP who argues that making dental care more affordable would be a more effective approach. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry's directive faces legal challenges, with a recent High Court decision finding the order to fluoridate 14 councils' water supplies unlawful. This legal backdrop adds complexity to the public health debate surrounding water fluoridation.

Options for Residents and Future Directions

Recognizing the diversity of opinions on water fluoridation, Hastings District Council provides an alternative for residents preferring non-fluoridated water. A community drinking water station in Hastings Civic Square offers water without added fluoride or chlorine. As legal and public health discussions continue, the reimplementation of fluoride in Hastings' water supply underscores the ongoing debate over the best strategies to ensure community health and safety. With the Ministry of Health appealing the High Court's decision, the future of water fluoridation in New Zealand remains a topic of national interest.