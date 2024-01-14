en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Haryana’s Minister Anil Vij Takes Unyielding Stand Against Immigration Fraud

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:43 pm EST
Haryana’s Minister Anil Vij Takes Unyielding Stand Against Immigration Fraud

In an unflinching move against immigration fraud, Haryana’s Home and Health Minister, Anil Vij, vowed to bring the full weight of the law on those involved in such illicit activities. The minister’s decisive stance was articulated during a grievance session at his residence, where several citizens reported being duped in the guise of lucrative overseas job opportunities.

Zero Tolerance for Immigration Fraud

A family from Gharaunda and a woman from Jandheri village were among the victims, having lost Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh respectively to fraudulent job promises. In response, Vij referred these cases to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), an elite force that has already arrested over 500 individuals in similar cases. The minister’s stern message was clear: those found guilty of such scams will not be allowed to reside in Haryana and will face the full force of the law.

Beyond Immigration Fraud

However, immigration fraud was not the only issue on the agenda. Vij also addressed several other citizen grievances, including allegations of police inaction in a rape case, the plight of a low-income family struggling with cancer treatment costs, and other complaints of assault and illegal possession. The minister ordered officials to take necessary action and also arranged for the issuance of an Ayushman card for the cancer patient, ensuring access to much-needed healthcare.

A Call for Purity and Unity

In a novel move, Vij encouraged citizens to consume ‘Satvik’ food until the consecration of Lord Rama’s idol in Ayodhya. The minister’s rationale was that this would promote purity of thought and create a pure atmosphere in the country, fostering unity and peace among its diverse populace.

0
Crime Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
49 seconds ago
RAF Heroes' Dark Post-War Legacy: Smuggling Gold and Arms
In a startling revelation, newly declassified police records have unveiled a clandestine post-World War II smuggling operation involving two celebrated RAF pilots from the Battle of Britain, Kazimierz Sporny and Jan Zumbach. The documents, unearthed from the National Archives in Kew, detail an intricate investigation by the Metropolitan Police and the Ministry of Civil Aviation
RAF Heroes' Dark Post-War Legacy: Smuggling Gold and Arms
Stephen Bingham: A Journey from Accusation to Acquittal, Chronicled in 'A Double Life'
5 mins ago
Stephen Bingham: A Journey from Accusation to Acquittal, Chronicled in 'A Double Life'
DeKalb Police Rally Community in Search for Missing Man with Dementia
10 mins ago
DeKalb Police Rally Community in Search for Missing Man with Dementia
Beloved Community Figure Marcus Harris Killed in Atlanta: A City in Shock, a Family in Grief
1 min ago
Beloved Community Figure Marcus Harris Killed in Atlanta: A City in Shock, a Family in Grief
High Court Orders Review of Departmental Punishment for Acquitted Officer
1 min ago
High Court Orders Review of Departmental Punishment for Acquitted Officer
Court Denies Bail to Repeat Offender in Child Rape Case
5 mins ago
Court Denies Bail to Repeat Offender in Child Rape Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris Heck's Infectious Enthusiasm for Aston Villa FC and the Rise of U.S. Investment in English Football
18 seconds
Chris Heck's Infectious Enthusiasm for Aston Villa FC and the Rise of U.S. Investment in English Football
AEW Collision: A Night of Thrilling Matches and Expanding Horizons
2 mins
AEW Collision: A Night of Thrilling Matches and Expanding Horizons
Forecasted Pest Surge Prompts Precautionary Measures in Kansas
2 mins
Forecasted Pest Surge Prompts Precautionary Measures in Kansas
Poison Ivy in Kansas: A Hidden Hazard in the Great Outdoors
2 mins
Poison Ivy in Kansas: A Hidden Hazard in the Great Outdoors
Simon Zebo Scores 35th European Try: A Game-Changer for Munster and Ireland?
2 mins
Simon Zebo Scores 35th European Try: A Game-Changer for Munster and Ireland?
Taylor and Radford Lead Texas A&M to Victory Over Kentucky in Thrilling Overtime
3 mins
Taylor and Radford Lead Texas A&M to Victory Over Kentucky in Thrilling Overtime
Persistent Summer Pests: Chiggers and Ticks Linger into Autumn
3 mins
Persistent Summer Pests: Chiggers and Ticks Linger into Autumn
Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis Makes Impactful Debut at TNA Wrestling Event
3 mins
Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis Makes Impactful Debut at TNA Wrestling Event
Jason Garrett Steps into Broadcast Booth for Dolphins vs. Chiefs Playoff
4 mins
Jason Garrett Steps into Broadcast Booth for Dolphins vs. Chiefs Playoff
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app