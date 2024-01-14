Haryana’s Minister Anil Vij Takes Unyielding Stand Against Immigration Fraud

In an unflinching move against immigration fraud, Haryana’s Home and Health Minister, Anil Vij, vowed to bring the full weight of the law on those involved in such illicit activities. The minister’s decisive stance was articulated during a grievance session at his residence, where several citizens reported being duped in the guise of lucrative overseas job opportunities.

Zero Tolerance for Immigration Fraud

A family from Gharaunda and a woman from Jandheri village were among the victims, having lost Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh respectively to fraudulent job promises. In response, Vij referred these cases to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), an elite force that has already arrested over 500 individuals in similar cases. The minister’s stern message was clear: those found guilty of such scams will not be allowed to reside in Haryana and will face the full force of the law.

Beyond Immigration Fraud

However, immigration fraud was not the only issue on the agenda. Vij also addressed several other citizen grievances, including allegations of police inaction in a rape case, the plight of a low-income family struggling with cancer treatment costs, and other complaints of assault and illegal possession. The minister ordered officials to take necessary action and also arranged for the issuance of an Ayushman card for the cancer patient, ensuring access to much-needed healthcare.

A Call for Purity and Unity

In a novel move, Vij encouraged citizens to consume ‘Satvik’ food until the consecration of Lord Rama’s idol in Ayodhya. The minister’s rationale was that this would promote purity of thought and create a pure atmosphere in the country, fostering unity and peace among its diverse populace.