Haryana Health Minister Announces Uniform Implementation in State's Government Hospitals

Beginning March 1, a fresh wave of professionalism will sweep through the health institutions of Haryana. As announced by the Health Minister of Haryana, Anil Vij, uniforms will become mandatory for employees of all government hospitals and health institutions in the state. The move is a significant stride towards enhancing the visual identity of healthcare professionals, promoting a cohesive look, and fostering a sense of unity among hospital staff.

A Step Towards Uniformity and Professionalism

The decision comes on the heels of a dress code introduced last year, which aimed to discourage certain styles of dress and appearances among healthcare professionals. The uniform implementation, as per Vij, is an extension of this initiative, ensuring a more professional look for hospital employees. Strict action has been promised against non-compliance, the enforcement of which will be overseen by the Health Department. The move is backed by the Nurses Association, further strengthening its acceptance and implementation.

Emphasis on High-Quality Testing Facilities

During the meeting with officials from various associations related to the Health and Family Welfare Department, Vij reiterated the need for National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) labs in all hospitals housing over 100 beds. High-quality testing facilities, according to him, are an absolute necessity. Furthermore, he underscored the importance of superior quality instruments in labs to aid technicians, emphasizing the role of top-notch facilities in providing the best healthcare services.

Addressing Concerns and Promising Discussion

The Health Minister actively engaged with association representatives during the meeting. He addressed their concerns about specialist cadre, promotions, and various allowances. The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, the Director-General of Health Services, and other senior officials. Vij assured that he would engage in further discussions with stakeholders to resolve the matters brought up by the associations, marking a significant step towards effective dialogue and problem-solving in the healthcare sector.