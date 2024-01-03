en English
en English
Health

Harvey J. Berger Takes the Helm at Kojin Therapeutics, Pioneering Ferroptosis Biology

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
Harvey J. Berger Takes the Helm at Kojin Therapeutics, Pioneering Ferroptosis Biology

Harvard research professor Stuart Schreiber co-founded Kojin in 2019, a firm committed to forging novel classes of pills based on ferroptosis biology. This new therapeutic field aims to confront a myriad of diseases. Ferroptosis, an iron-dependent form of cell death, has recently been demystified by scientific advances, highlighting its significant role in numerous health conditions. Kojin is endeavoring to create pills that induce ferroptosis for cancer treatment and inhibit it to fend off neurodegenerative diseases.

Pioneering a New Therapeutic Field

Despite not yet unveiling their lead drug candidates, Kojin’s team is hopeful about their groundbreaking work in this new therapeutic domain. The startup, situated in the Seaport district, operates with a lean team of around 15 employees under the leadership of a seasoned biotech veteran.

Experienced Leadership at the Helm

Harvey J. Berger, aged 72, is a luminary in the fields of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. His illustrious career includes leading research at Centocor, founding Ariad Pharmaceuticals, and successfully bringing a chronic myeloid leukemia treatment to market. Berger, who has been absent from helming a biotech firm since 2015, has served in various capacities including executive chairman of Medinol and contributing to health-related philanthropic endeavors. Berger is now taking the reins of Kojin as CEO, a role previously held by Luba Greenwood since 2021.

A New Era for Kojin Therapeutics

With Berger’s appointment as the new chairman, president, and chief executive officer, Kojin is poised to leverage his vast experience in global research and development. His leadership in the development and approval of six innovative breakthrough medicines will be instrumental in Kojin’s journey to pioneer a new class of therapeutics based on a deep understanding of ferroptosis and cellular metabolism.

Health United States
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

