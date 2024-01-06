en English
Health

Harvard and Roche Unveil Zosurabalpin: A Potential Game-Changer Against Drug-Resistant Bacteria

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:02 am EST
Harvard and Roche Unveil Zosurabalpin: A Potential Game-Changer Against Drug-Resistant Bacteria

In a significant breakthrough, researchers at Harvard University and Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche have developed an experimental antibiotic, zosurabalpin, demonstrating effectiveness against one of the most notoriously drug-resistant bacteria, Carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB). This development holds immense significance as CRAB, associated with high mortality rates, is listed by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a critical pathogen necessitating new antibiotics.

Unveiling a Novel Antibiotic Class

The last instance of the FDA approving a new antibiotic class for Gram-negative bacteria, which includes CRAB, was over 50 years ago. Zosurabalpin, displaying a unique mechanism of action, potentially inaugurates a fresh antibiotic category that could be instrumental in combating drug-resistant infections. The drug’s precursor was identified from a library of tethered macrocyclic peptides (MCPs), typically larger than most antibiotics, and was optimized for effectiveness, solubility, and safety.

Impressive Lab Results and Potential

Zosurabalpin successfully eradicated 129 clinical CRAB isolates and treated mice with pan-resistant A. baumannii infections. This promising antibiotic disrupts the transport of lipopolysaccharides, leading to their accumulation within the bacterial cells and subsequent cell death. Notably, zosurabalpin exhibited substantial reductions in bacterial levels in rodents suffering from CRAB-induced pneumonia.

Insights into Antibiotic Resistance

Researchers have kickstarted investigations into the specific mechanisms by which zosurabalpin annihilates these bacteria. They have identified mutations in genes related to LPS transport and biosynthesis in bacteria that developed a tolerance to the drug. Despite the optimism surrounding zosurabalpin, scientists caution that resistance could still emerge in the future.

As zosurabalpin enters clinical trials, it carries the potential to establish a new class of antibiotics for invasive CRAB infections. This development shines a ray of hope amid the persistent global threat of antimicrobial resistance, holding promising prospects for addressing challenging-to-treat infections.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

