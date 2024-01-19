Harsh Flu Season Hits Children Hard: 47 Deaths Reported

The current flu season is proving to be particularly hard on children. High fevers, dehydration, and in some severe cases, muscle inflammation, are just some of the symptoms pediatricians are observing. Tragically, this flu season has already claimed the lives of 47 children and teens.

Flu Activity Remains High

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn that the flu virus is circulating at high levels. An estimated 180,000 people have been hospitalized, and there have been 11,000 deaths. Despite a slight decrease in hospitalizations, the flu activity remains high across the country, causing significant concern among health professionals.

Flu A - The Main Culprit

The majority of flu cases are due to Flu A, specifically the H1N1 strain. However, cases of Flu B, which tends to be more severe in children, are also being reported. Children affected by the flu are experiencing a range of symptoms, including high fevers, dehydration, poor appetite, sore throat, runny nose, chills, and extreme body aches. In some extreme cases, severe muscle inflammation is also being reported.

Prevention and Early Treatment

Dehydration is a major concern, especially in children. Health professionals are emphasizing the importance of flu prevention measures and early treatment to manage symptoms and prevent severe complications. The annual flu vaccine is strongly recommended for pregnant women and children starting at 6 months old. It's a key step in protecting the most vulnerable from the harsh effects of the flu.