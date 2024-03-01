Harpenden Parents Raise Over £20K for Brain Tumour Research in Late Son's Memory

In a heartfelt tribute to their son, George Rodd, who succumbed to an aggressive brain tumour, Michelle and James Rodd have successfully raised more than £20,500 for Brain Tumour Research. Their efforts aim to support scientific advancements in combating paediatric high-grade gliomas, one of the most lethal childhood cancers.

Poignant Marathon in Memory of George

Marking a decade since their loss, George's parents ran the TCS London Marathon, carrying not just the weight of their grief but also George's cherished toy, Mousey. This poignant gesture underscored their commitment to funding research in their son's name, hoping to spare other families their heartbreaking ordeal. Their fundraising marathon commemorated what would have been a milestone year, drawing widespread support and touching many hearts.

Visit to the Centre of Excellence

Their journey led them to the Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), where the couple gained insights into the groundbreaking work being done. The research aims at finding a cure for high-grade gliomas and improving treatment options for affected children. Their visit, filled with hope and determination, culminated in placing seven tiles on the Wall of Hope, each representing a significant contribution towards this noble cause.

Legacy of Love and Hope

Michelle and James's story is not just one of loss but of resilience, love, and hope for a future where no family has to endure the pain they went through. The funds they have raised in George’s memory are a testament to their son's enduring spirit and the possibility of change through dedicated research. While their journey of grief continues, their efforts light the way for others, offering a glimmer of hope against a devastating disease.