Fitness

Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice

As the world rings in a new year, many are fueled by the promise of a fresh start to make strides towards healthier living. Andrea Rosenbaum, the Director of Advancement at the YMCA of Northwest Florida, notes an annual upswing in people keen on jump-starting their fitness journey at the dawn of the year. Rosenbaum urges these enthusiasts to harness the energy spurred by the new year’s novelty. The advantages of regular physical activity aren’t confined to improved physical health. It also offers a prime route to stress management, sleep quality enhancement, and a heightened sense of joy and lightness.

The Power of Community in Fitness

Entering a fitness community like the YMCA offers more than just a venue to break a sweat—it supplies a social network. This aspect is crucial for mental well-being, given that isolation can be as harmful as inactivity. However, despite the initial spark, New Year’s resolutions often lose their steam quickly.

Sticking to the Fitness Routine

Rachel Rightmyer, a group fitness instructor at the YMCA, acknowledges the trials of maintaining a workout routine. She recommends experimenting with new activities that may morph into enjoyable pastimes over time. Both Rosenbaum and Rightmyer suggest kicking off with small, achievable targets and sticking with the selected exercises. They underline the significance of choosing an activity that will be performed consistently over one that is disliked, no matter how effective it may seem.

Creating Healthy Habits

Fitness experts highlight the need to establish healthy habits and invest time in personal health. They endorse making exercise as non-negotiable as a daily hygiene routine. Akira Do, a physical therapist from Hartford HealthCare’s Rehabilitation Network, underscores the necessity of setting a routine and objectives before embarking on a workout regimen to prevent injuries. This advice aligns with common New Year’s resolutions like focusing on physical health, gym membership, and increased exercise.

The article provides a set of tips to help uphold New Year’s resolutions centered on health. It stresses the need to visualize goals, share them with others, prepare for success, establish realistic and layered objectives, and infuse resolutions with meaning. It dissuades from jeopardizing a new healthy diet through binge eating. It champions the practice of finding meaningful reasons behind resolutions and maintaining motivation throughout the year.

Fitness Health Inspiration/Motivation
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

