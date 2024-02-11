Harnessing Our Immune System: The Potential of Antimicrobial Peptides Against Resistant Pathogens

Amidst the escalating threat of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, a beacon of hope emerges from an unlikely source: our own immune system. Antimicrobial peptides (AMPs), naturally occurring proteins that play a pivotal role in our innate immunity, are being explored for their potential to combat enteric infections caused by bacteria, viruses, and parasites.

Advertisment

The Promise of Antimicrobial Peptides

AMPs operate by disrupting the membrane of microbial cells, leading to their demise. They have functions beyond direct antimicrobial activity, including chemotaxis, angiogenesis, and wound healing. In enteric infectious diseases, research has focused on cathelicidins and defensins, two types of AMPs, and their induction during Shigella infection.

A study on a rabbit model of shigellosis revealed promising results. Oral treatment with sodium butyrate (NaB) counteracted the downregulation of cathelicidin CAP-18, reduced the Shigella load, and improved clinical recovery. Similarly, in patients with shigellosis, NaB enema as an adjunct to antibiotic therapy led to early histopathological improvement and reduced inflammation.

Advertisment

The Antibiotics Conundrum

However, the relationship between AMPs and antibiotics is complex. Antibiotics like ciprofloxacin and clindamycin suppress butyrate-induced AMP expression in colonic epithelial cells. This suppression may contribute to Clostridium difficile associated diarrhea (CDAD), a severe complication often observed after antibiotic treatment.

The increasing prevalence of CDAD underscores the urgent need to reconsider our reliance on traditional antibiotics and explore alternative treatments. AMPs, with their multifaceted roles in immunity, present a promising avenue for further research.

Advertisment

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite their potential, developing AMPs as therapeutic agents presents challenges. They are susceptible to degradation by proteases, which can limit their effectiveness. However, strategies to overcome these challenges are being explored, such as modifying the peptide structure or using delivery systems that protect them from degradation.

One such example is the use of single-chain variable fragments (scFvs), antibody fragments with direct growth inhibitory activity. A recent study found that scFvs EB211 and EB279 showed therapeutic efficacy against carbapenem-resistant and extensively drug-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (XDR A. baumannii) in immunocompromised mice with A. baumannii pneumonia.

Advertisment

Infected mice treated with these scFvs showed better survival rates, reduced bacterial load in the lungs, and no marked pathological abnormalities in the kidneys, liver, and lungs compared to the control groups. These results suggest that scFvs could offer promising results in the treatment of pneumonia caused by XDR A. baumannii.

As we navigate the treacherous waters of antimicrobial resistance, the potential of antimicrobial peptides and their derivatives offers a glimmer of hope. By harnessing the power of our innate immune system, we may yet find a way to turn the tide against these relentless pathogens.

The journey ahead is fraught with challenges, but the rewards — a future free from the specter of untreatable infections — make the endeavor worth every effort. In the end, it is a testament to human resilience and our unwavering quest to overcome adversity.