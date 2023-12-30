en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Harnessing Mobile Apps for 2024 New Year’s Resolutions: A New Approach

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:02 pm EST
Harnessing Mobile Apps for 2024 New Year’s Resolutions: A New Approach

As we bid farewell to the holiday season and welcome the dawn of 2024, individuals worldwide are setting their sights on the annual tradition of New Year’s resolutions. These personal pledges, often aimed at improving health, finances, or personal habits, can be an uphill battle, with as many as 80% of them crumbling by the end of January. The past years’ unpredictability, heightened by the pandemic’s chaos, has further challenged resolution-keeping. Yet, a selection of innovative mobile applications offers a beacon of hope for the steadfast resolution-maker.

Forming and Breaking Habits: Streaks and Way of Life

Streaks, an iOS exclusive, turns the daunting task of habit formation into a gratifying daily ritual. Users can outline up to 24 tasks to complete each day, with the app doling out reminders and flaunting visual progress trackers to spur commitment. Notably, Streaks extends its utility to those seeking to break bad habits, embedding this feature into its core functionality. However, its Android counterpart, Way of Life, offers a comparable experience with a few additional perks. Besides habit tracking, it provides a journaling space for reflective notes and detailed analytics, albeit restricting free users to three habits.

Financial Planning with YNAB

For those resolving to bolster their financial health, the mobile application You Need A Budget (YNAB) emerges as a robust ally. By integrating with users’ bank and credit accounts, it facilitates real-time expense tracking, enabling individuals to budget effectively. Tools to manage loan payments and credit card debt further enrich YNAB’s offerings, making it an indispensable resource for fiscal responsibility.

Language Acquisition and Wellness: Duolingo and MyFitnessPal

For the linguistically inclined, Duolingo serves up a gamified language learning experience spanning over 40 languages. It nudges users towards daily practice, creating an immersive learning environment that fosters language acquisition. On the wellness front, MyFitnessPal offers a comprehensive diet and exercise tracker. Users can log meals, monitor nutrients, and set personal health goals, making it a versatile tool for those resolved to lead a healthier lifestyle.

In conclusion, as we stride into 2024, these mobile applications stand ready to aid in the quest for resolution fulfillment. They underscore the power of small habits in the pursuit of larger goals and remind us that while some apps may require payments or subscriptions for full functionality, the investment in personal growth is priceless.

0
Health Lifestyle
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Global Dengue Outbreak: A Battle Against Mosquitoes and Time

By BNN Correspondents

CNBC's Top States for Business: Where to Live and Work in 2023

By Momen Zellmi

Unveiling the Top Nonalcoholic Beverages: Celebratory Feel without the Alcohol

By Momen Zellmi

Maharshi Valmiki International Airport Inaugurated in Ayodhya: A Boost to Regional Connectivity and Economy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Alarming Report Reveals Thousands of Life-Threatening Surgical Errors ...
@Accidents · 5 mins
Alarming Report Reveals Thousands of Life-Threatening Surgical Errors ...
heart comment 0
Experts Share Advice on Small, Impactful Changes for a Better 2024

By Waqas Arain

Experts Share Advice on Small, Impactful Changes for a Better 2024
Alcohol and Edibles: Comparing the Health Implications and Consumption Trends in 2023

By Mazhar Abbas

Alcohol and Edibles: Comparing the Health Implications and Consumption Trends in 2023
Ozempic: A Medical Marvel or a Brewing Controversy?

By Safak Costu

Ozempic: A Medical Marvel or a Brewing Controversy?
Debunked: Claim of Opportunistic Vaccination Under Sedation in Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Debunked: Claim of Opportunistic Vaccination Under Sedation in Australia
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Dengue Outbreak: A Battle Against Mosquitoes and Time
11 seconds
Global Dengue Outbreak: A Battle Against Mosquitoes and Time
South Carolina Gamecocks Triumph Over Florida A&M Rattlers: A Resounding 94-62 Victory
1 min
South Carolina Gamecocks Triumph Over Florida A&M Rattlers: A Resounding 94-62 Victory
CNBC's Top States for Business: Where to Live and Work in 2023
3 mins
CNBC's Top States for Business: Where to Live and Work in 2023
Muslim Leaders Expand 'Abandon Biden' Campaign Nationwide
4 mins
Muslim Leaders Expand 'Abandon Biden' Campaign Nationwide
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales' Re-election Bid
4 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales' Re-election Bid
Unveiling the Top Nonalcoholic Beverages: Celebratory Feel without the Alcohol
4 mins
Unveiling the Top Nonalcoholic Beverages: Celebratory Feel without the Alcohol
Maharshi Valmiki International Airport Inaugurated in Ayodhya: A Boost to Regional Connectivity and Economy
5 mins
Maharshi Valmiki International Airport Inaugurated in Ayodhya: A Boost to Regional Connectivity and Economy
Alarming Report Reveals Thousands of Life-Threatening Surgical Errors in the NHS
5 mins
Alarming Report Reveals Thousands of Life-Threatening Surgical Errors in the NHS
Israel Rejects South Africa's 'Genocide' Accusations at the ICJ
5 mins
Israel Rejects South Africa's 'Genocide' Accusations at the ICJ
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
29 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app