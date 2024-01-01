Harnessing Emotional Intelligence in Overcoming Addiction: Insights from Tina Olivero

Emotional intelligence, a critical tool in overcoming addiction and mental health challenges, has been underscored by Tina Olivero, who recently lost her son, Ben, to addiction after a seven-year battle. Emotional intelligence—the ability to understand, manage, and constructively use emotions—is instrumental in fostering self-reflection, relieving stress, effective communication, and resolving conflicts.

Thoughts Dictating Actions

Olivero emphasizes the often-unrecognized power of our thoughts in shaping our words, actions, and ultimately, results. She makes a compelling case for the early introduction of emotional intelligence through parenting, education, and religious teachings, as a way to foster self-awareness and steer clear of the precipice of addiction.

The Triggers of Addiction

Understanding and managing triggers, which vary considerably from person to person, is paramount in the context of addiction. Triggers could be stress-induced, relationship-based, or triggered by external events, leading individuals to substance abuse as a form of escape or numbing mechanism. Olivero stresses the importance of reducing stress for those grappling with addiction, who often find themselves in high-stress environments like shelters or homelessness, as a means to prevent their condition from worsening.

Transformational Training

Olivero offers transformational training that emphasizes thought awareness and navigation of powerful emotions. She advocates for viewing negative emotions not as obstacles but as opportunities for learning and change. This perspective, she shares, has not only helped her cope with the grief over her son’s loss but has also given her a lens to look at the future with resilience and alignment with positive emotions.

Resources for Help

SAMHSA’s National Helpline, a free, confidential, 24/7 service, offers treatment referral and information to individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. In 2020, the helpline saw a 27% increase in calls from the previous year, receiving 833,598 calls. The service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations, offering help in English and Spanish. The Doom to Bloom Podcast, featured on the web page, aims to raise awareness of mental health, trauma, and addiction, working towards dismantling the stigma attached to these topics.