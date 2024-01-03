Harmonizing Studies: The Power of Music in Academic Pursuits

As students embark on the strenuous journey of exam preparations, the power of music emerges as a significant tool to enhance their study process. Benefiting both the mind and soul, music serves as a stress buster and a motivational tool that helps maintain emotional balance and improve cognitive abilities. Aroopa Das Patgiri, a Bharatnatyam exponent and former school principal, advocates for the integration of music into academic pursuits to cultivate a positive attitude towards life and studies.

The Impact of Music on Studying

Students engaging with music before or during their study sessions have reported experiencing reduced stress, a more stable mood, and improved focus on their subjects. The capacity of music to induce a pleasurable mental state aids in better absorption and retention of information. It stimulates the brain, enriching cognitive functions, and enhancing memory. However, the type of music and its volume play a crucial role; soft and instrumental music at a low volume is suggested to prevent distractions and maximize the soothing effects on the mind.

Music as a Natural Therapy

Neuroscientists in the United Kingdom have identified ‘Weightless’ by Marconi Union as the most relaxing song in the world. This song induced a 65% reduction in stress among participants and was 11% more effective than other songs in reducing blood pressure, heart rate, and breathing speed. Music therapy, a type of therapy that uses music to help people improve their mental health, is gaining recognition. It works by using music to stimulate the brain and promote emotional expression, helping individuals relax, reduce anxiety, and improve mood.

Music and Memory Retention

Listening to music while studying has diverse effects on memory retention. Research indicates that music can evoke qualitatively different autobiographical memories compared to other cues, but it consistently elicits fewer memories compared to sound and word cues. A study found that auditory experience with polyphonic music could significantly improve auditory, visual, and logical memory performance. In contrast, another study found that music could hinder memory but increase mood and sports performance. The impact of music on memory retention is intricate and varies depending on personal factors, the type of music, and the specific task being performed.

With its multifaceted benefits, music’s role in academic and personal wellbeing is considerable. Whether it’s to enhance mood, reduce stress, or improve cognitive skills, incorporating music into the study process can create an effective and enjoyable learning environment.