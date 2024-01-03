Harmonizing Festivity and Health: Expert Strategies for a Nutritious New Year

As the New Year unfolds, individuals around the world engage in the revered tradition of setting resolutions, typically centered around health and wellness. India.com reached out to an expert, Lohia, an MPH, RD, and Head of Holistic Health and International Business at Ekaanta, who offered advice and strategies for a healthy celebration of the holiday season without compromising the festive spirit.

The Art of Setting Attainable Goals

According to Lohia, the key to successful New Year’s resolutions lies in setting realistic and attainable goals. A sustainable plan, understanding your limits, seeking support and accountability, and endorsing progress over perfection are crucial. Recent research reveals that only about 9% of people who set resolutions manage to keep them. However, with determination, practicality, and adaptability, it is possible to buck this trend.

Wellness Strategies for the New Year

Reveling in the New Year festivities does not necessarily mean abandoning wellness. Lohia suggests incorporating more fruits and vegetables into your diet, ensuring regular physical activity, getting ample sleep, increasing fiber intake, and nurturing relationships. The expert also advocates for a balanced approach to wellness that includes physical and mental well-being, reducing the risk of chronic diseases, and enhancing life quality.

The Journey from Resolutions to Long-Lasting Habits

Turning good intentions into long-lasting habits is a journey that requires patience and persistence. For this transformation, Lohia advises choosing the right habits to form, breaking big goals into smaller, more manageable ones, and maintaining a written record of goals. This process not only fosters clarity but also serves as a roadmap to achieving them. In addition, having a trusted partner for sharing resolutions and achievements can provide the essential support and motivation needed for success.

As the New Year sets in, the focus need not be on stringent resolutions that often lead to disappointment. Instead, mindful celebration and a balanced approach towards wellness can indeed make the festive season both delightful and nutritious.