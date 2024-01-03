en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Harmonizing Festivity and Health: Expert Strategies for a Nutritious New Year

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
Harmonizing Festivity and Health: Expert Strategies for a Nutritious New Year

As the New Year unfolds, individuals around the world engage in the revered tradition of setting resolutions, typically centered around health and wellness. India.com reached out to an expert, Lohia, an MPH, RD, and Head of Holistic Health and International Business at Ekaanta, who offered advice and strategies for a healthy celebration of the holiday season without compromising the festive spirit.

The Art of Setting Attainable Goals

According to Lohia, the key to successful New Year’s resolutions lies in setting realistic and attainable goals. A sustainable plan, understanding your limits, seeking support and accountability, and endorsing progress over perfection are crucial. Recent research reveals that only about 9% of people who set resolutions manage to keep them. However, with determination, practicality, and adaptability, it is possible to buck this trend.

Wellness Strategies for the New Year

Reveling in the New Year festivities does not necessarily mean abandoning wellness. Lohia suggests incorporating more fruits and vegetables into your diet, ensuring regular physical activity, getting ample sleep, increasing fiber intake, and nurturing relationships. The expert also advocates for a balanced approach to wellness that includes physical and mental well-being, reducing the risk of chronic diseases, and enhancing life quality.

The Journey from Resolutions to Long-Lasting Habits

Turning good intentions into long-lasting habits is a journey that requires patience and persistence. For this transformation, Lohia advises choosing the right habits to form, breaking big goals into smaller, more manageable ones, and maintaining a written record of goals. This process not only fosters clarity but also serves as a roadmap to achieving them. In addition, having a trusted partner for sharing resolutions and achievements can provide the essential support and motivation needed for success.

As the New Year sets in, the focus need not be on stringent resolutions that often lead to disappointment. Instead, mindful celebration and a balanced approach towards wellness can indeed make the festive season both delightful and nutritious.

0
Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss

By Muhammad Jawad

NSF Board of Directors Enriched with the Addition of Dean Bergy and Nancy Lurker

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Vasa Therapeutics Secures $6 Million in Seed Funding for Cardiovascular Aging Therapies

By Justice Nwafor

Private Equity Firms Bet Big on India’s Healthcare Sector Amidst Digital Health Crunch

By Rafia Tasleem

Salarius Pharmaceuticals' Hematologic Cancer Trial Shows Positive Prel ...
@Health · 3 mins
Salarius Pharmaceuticals' Hematologic Cancer Trial Shows Positive Prel ...
heart comment 0
CymaBay’s ENHANCE Study Reveals IL-31 Reductions Improve Pruritus in PBC Patients

By Ebenezer Mensah

CymaBay's ENHANCE Study Reveals IL-31 Reductions Improve Pruritus in PBC Patients
ZyVersa Therapeutics Outlines 2024 Corporate Outlook and Anticipated Milestones

By Salman Khan

ZyVersa Therapeutics Outlines 2024 Corporate Outlook and Anticipated Milestones
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Completes Patient Enrollment for Angelman Syndrome Trial

By BNN Correspondents

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Completes Patient Enrollment for Angelman Syndrome Trial
GeoVax Labs Receives Patent for Groundbreaking Malaria Treatment Method

By Ayesha Mumtaz

GeoVax Labs Receives Patent for Groundbreaking Malaria Treatment Method
Latest Headlines
World News
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
54 seconds
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
The State of Democracy Ahead of the UK's 2024 General Election
2 mins
The State of Democracy Ahead of the UK's 2024 General Election
FA Cup's Historic Third-Round Matches Kick Off
2 mins
FA Cup's Historic Third-Round Matches Kick Off
NSF Board of Directors Enriched with the Addition of Dean Bergy and Nancy Lurker
3 mins
NSF Board of Directors Enriched with the Addition of Dean Bergy and Nancy Lurker
Unravelling the Surge in Ireland's Public Sector Pension Liabilities
3 mins
Unravelling the Surge in Ireland's Public Sector Pension Liabilities
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Highlights Importance of Upcoming Russian Elections
3 mins
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Highlights Importance of Upcoming Russian Elections
Vasa Therapeutics Secures $6 Million in Seed Funding for Cardiovascular Aging Therapies
3 mins
Vasa Therapeutics Secures $6 Million in Seed Funding for Cardiovascular Aging Therapies
Private Equity Firms Bet Big on India’s Healthcare Sector Amidst Digital Health Crunch
3 mins
Private Equity Firms Bet Big on India’s Healthcare Sector Amidst Digital Health Crunch
Premier League Drama: Liverpool Leads, Manchester United Faces Midfield Challenge
3 mins
Premier League Drama: Liverpool Leads, Manchester United Faces Midfield Challenge
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
9 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
50 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
8 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app