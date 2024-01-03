en English
Health

Happiest Hour and Social Connections: Crucial Elements for Happiness and Health

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
In a recent revelation, a study published in the Journal of Personality has highlighted that the happiest hour of the day for most individuals across the globe is 7:00 p.m. This study, involving more than 5,400 individuals from 20 different countries, suggests that this timing coincides with the period just after work when people get the opportunity to engage in personal leisure activities. The findings emphasize the significance of strong social relationships in achieving a lasting sense of happiness.

The Role of Social Connections

Corroborating this, a Harvard University study spanning over three decades and involving thousands of participants, has deduced that quality social connections are a crucial determinant of good emotional health and longevity. People who feel socially connected tend to have a better health profile and live longer compared to those who experience loneliness. This reinforces the notion that human connections play a pivotal role in contributing to happiness and a longer, healthier life.

Harvard Study of Adult Development

Under the umbrella of the Harvard Study of Adult Development, Harvard researchers have been meticulously following the lives of 268 undergraduate students at Harvard and another group of 456 boys from disadvantaged families in Boston for more than 85 years. Researchers found that meaningful relationships play a paramount role in leading the happiest and healthiest lives. The study revealed that relationships serve multiple purposes – they provide a sense of identity, connect us with our past, and act as a compass helping us navigate the challenges and stress of life.

Health Social Issues
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

