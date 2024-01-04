en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Hanoi’s Ministry of Health Broadens Scope of Telemedicine: 50 Diseases Now Treatable Remotely

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
Hanoi’s Ministry of Health Broadens Scope of Telemedicine: 50 Diseases Now Treatable Remotely

In a significant move towards transforming healthcare accessibility, the Ministry of Health in Hanoi has issued Circular 30/2023/TT-BYT. This groundbreaking regulation authorizes the remote diagnosis and treatment of 50 different diseases and health conditions across almost 20 medical specialties. The directive, which is set to take effect on January 1, 2024, under the Health Examination and Treatment Law 2023, is a part of the Ministry’s telemedicine project launched in 2020 to ensure that everyone receives medical counseling, remote diagnosis, and expert support from local to central healthcare levels.

Scope of Remote Treatment

Among the specific conditions that will now be treatable remotely are obesity in endocrinology, various diseases in otorhinolaryngology, including acute and chronic pharyngitis and tonsillitis, and musculoskeletal issues such as neck and shoulder pain, carpal tunnel syndrome, and spinal degeneration. Post-treatment cancer care and chronic diseases like hypertension and diabetes are also covered under this mandate. Furthermore, certain neurological and psychiatric disorders, including anxiety and depression, are also eligible for remote treatment.

Infectious Diseases and Dermatological Conditions

In the realm of infectious diseases, patients with dengue fever, influenza, COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS can now seek remote treatment. Dermatological conditions like skin infections have also been included in the list. The new regulation underscores the commitment of the Ministry of Health to embrace the potential of digital technology in extending healthcare services to every corner of the country.

Professional Standards and Future Expansion

As per the directive, medical practitioners providing remote diagnosis and treatment must adhere to professional standards. They bear responsibility for the diagnostics, treatment, and prescriptions provided remotely. The Health Examination and Treatment Management Department has stressed that the list of conditions eligible for remote treatment was compiled based on international standards and will be subject to future updates. These updates will be influenced by both the outcomes of the deployment and the evolving needs of patients and healthcare facilities.

0
Health Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
44 seconds ago
Cyberattack Disrupts Anna Jaques Hospital, Sparks Concerns Over Patient Data Security
Anna Jaques Hospital, a vital part of the Beth Israel Lahey Health System, experienced a massive disruption on December 24th, 2024. Its electronic medical record system fell prey to a significant cyberattack, which forced the hospital to divert ambulances to other facilities on Christmas day. Despite the incident, the hospital resumed ambulance services by December
Cyberattack Disrupts Anna Jaques Hospital, Sparks Concerns Over Patient Data Security
President Biden's Skin Cancer Battle: Environment, Sunburn, and Political Backlash
5 mins ago
President Biden's Skin Cancer Battle: Environment, Sunburn, and Political Backlash
Report Reveals Deep-Rooted Food Insecurity on Long Island
6 mins ago
Report Reveals Deep-Rooted Food Insecurity on Long Island
U of T's Temerty Faculty of Medicine Revolutionizes Treatment for Complex Brain Disorders
1 min ago
U of T's Temerty Faculty of Medicine Revolutionizes Treatment for Complex Brain Disorders
Champaign County Records Lowest Annual COVID-19 Deaths in 2023
2 mins ago
Champaign County Records Lowest Annual COVID-19 Deaths in 2023
Alkylated Hyaluronic Acid: A Game-Changer for Skin Health, Finds Japanese Study
5 mins ago
Alkylated Hyaluronic Acid: A Game-Changer for Skin Health, Finds Japanese Study
Latest Headlines
World News
Harvard Student Targeted in Doxxing Campaign Amid University Controversy
25 seconds
Harvard Student Targeted in Doxxing Campaign Amid University Controversy
Colorado College Hockey Team Breaks into Top 20 Rankings; Goalie Kaidan Mbereko Shines
39 seconds
Colorado College Hockey Team Breaks into Top 20 Rankings; Goalie Kaidan Mbereko Shines
Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis: A Pivotal NEC Basketball Game
42 seconds
Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis: A Pivotal NEC Basketball Game
Cyberattack Disrupts Anna Jaques Hospital, Sparks Concerns Over Patient Data Security
44 seconds
Cyberattack Disrupts Anna Jaques Hospital, Sparks Concerns Over Patient Data Security
Charleston City Council Postpones Decision on Middle East Ceasefire Resolution
59 seconds
Charleston City Council Postpones Decision on Middle East Ceasefire Resolution
U of T's Temerty Faculty of Medicine Revolutionizes Treatment for Complex Brain Disorders
1 min
U of T's Temerty Faculty of Medicine Revolutionizes Treatment for Complex Brain Disorders
Champaign County Records Lowest Annual COVID-19 Deaths in 2023
2 mins
Champaign County Records Lowest Annual COVID-19 Deaths in 2023
Quinten Timber's Potential Move to Arsenal: Thierry Henry's Involvement Sparks Speculation
3 mins
Quinten Timber's Potential Move to Arsenal: Thierry Henry's Involvement Sparks Speculation
Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa: First-Time Pro Bowl Starting QBs
3 mins
Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa: First-Time Pro Bowl Starting QBs
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app