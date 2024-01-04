Hanoi’s Ministry of Health Broadens Scope of Telemedicine: 50 Diseases Now Treatable Remotely

In a significant move towards transforming healthcare accessibility, the Ministry of Health in Hanoi has issued Circular 30/2023/TT-BYT. This groundbreaking regulation authorizes the remote diagnosis and treatment of 50 different diseases and health conditions across almost 20 medical specialties. The directive, which is set to take effect on January 1, 2024, under the Health Examination and Treatment Law 2023, is a part of the Ministry’s telemedicine project launched in 2020 to ensure that everyone receives medical counseling, remote diagnosis, and expert support from local to central healthcare levels.

Scope of Remote Treatment

Among the specific conditions that will now be treatable remotely are obesity in endocrinology, various diseases in otorhinolaryngology, including acute and chronic pharyngitis and tonsillitis, and musculoskeletal issues such as neck and shoulder pain, carpal tunnel syndrome, and spinal degeneration. Post-treatment cancer care and chronic diseases like hypertension and diabetes are also covered under this mandate. Furthermore, certain neurological and psychiatric disorders, including anxiety and depression, are also eligible for remote treatment.

Infectious Diseases and Dermatological Conditions

In the realm of infectious diseases, patients with dengue fever, influenza, COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS can now seek remote treatment. Dermatological conditions like skin infections have also been included in the list. The new regulation underscores the commitment of the Ministry of Health to embrace the potential of digital technology in extending healthcare services to every corner of the country.

Professional Standards and Future Expansion

As per the directive, medical practitioners providing remote diagnosis and treatment must adhere to professional standards. They bear responsibility for the diagnostics, treatment, and prescriptions provided remotely. The Health Examination and Treatment Management Department has stressed that the list of conditions eligible for remote treatment was compiled based on international standards and will be subject to future updates. These updates will be influenced by both the outcomes of the deployment and the evolving needs of patients and healthcare facilities.