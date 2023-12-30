en English
Health

Hanoi’s Air Pollution Crisis: A Silent, Invisible Enemy

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:58 am EST
Hanoi, Vietnam’s bustling capital, is grappling with an increasingly ominous adversary: air pollution. Ranked as the city with the third-worst air quality globally, Hanoi has an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 241, a level classified as ‘very unhealthy’. The city’s air quality usually dips to hazardous levels in winter, improving somewhat during the monsoon season.

Detrimental Health Impact

With over 40% of urban residents exposed to PM2.5 levels exceeding national and World Health Organization (WHO) standards, the city’s severe air pollution is causing alarming health concerns, especially among vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions. The impact is starkly visible in the story of Linh, a resident of Dong Da District, who noticed her family grappling with respiratory illnesses. Initially attributed to the weather, she later realized they were aggravated by the poor air quality due to their proximity to a dusty construction site.

On the other hand, Tien, a motorbike taxi driver, bears the brunt of pollution daily, facing health problems such as rashes and respiratory issues. High levels of fine dust and PM2.5, while causing immediate health problems, can also lead to chronic respiratory diseases and impact the circulatory system. Prolonged exposure puts at risk those with cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, pregnant women, and the elderly, leading potentially to miscarriages and disabilities in newborns.

Surge in Hospitalizations

The National Geriatric Hospital has observed a worrying trend: a 10-15% rise in hospitalizations for respiratory issues over the past week, spiking occasionally to a whopping 50%. Thousands of hospital visits are reported annually for cardiovascular and respiratory problems attributable to air pollution. The situation necessitates urgent action.

Combatting the Invisible Enemy

In the face of this invisible enemy, experts recommend wearing masks and avoiding highly polluted areas to minimize exposure. Measures to improve Hanoi’s air quality are needed urgently, as the city’s air quality monitoring systems consistently show unhealthy levels. The battle against air pollution is a critical one, for the health of Hanoi’s residents hangs in the balance.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

