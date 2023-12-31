en English
Health

Hangover Relief for New Year 2024: Tips to Start the Year Positively

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:37 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:24 am EST
Hangover Relief for New Year 2024: Tips to Start the Year Positively

The jubilant ringing in of the new year 2024 is often marred by the dreaded aftermath of the previous night’s revelry – the hangover. As the celebrations recede, symptoms like headaches, nausea, and regret often take center stage, but with some key advice, the first day of the new year can be more joyful than jarring.

Hydration – The Essential Elixir

Alcohol, while a staple of New Year’s Eve parties, is a notorious diuretic. The festive spirit often overrides the need for water intake, leading to dehydration – a prime hangover culprit. To combat this, hydration must be prioritized. Drinking water throughout the night and between alcoholic beverages can significantly alleviate subsequent hangover symptoms. Upon waking, continue this hydration crusade, and replace lost electrolytes with drinks like coconut water or Pedialyte.

(Read Also: The Dawn of a New Era: Generative AI and the Transformation of the 2024 Workplace)

Nutrition – The Morning After

With the dawning of the new year often comes a gnawing emptiness in the stomach. A hangover brings with it unstable blood sugar levels, contributing to feelings of fatigue and nausea. A nutritious breakfast rich in protein and complex carbohydrates can help stabilize these levels and provide much-needed energy. Foods like yogurt, asparagus, and eggs, rich in nutrients, can aid in recovery. A spicy and nutrient-dense drink like the Prairie Oyster, a bartender-approved hangover remedy, can also be an effective ally.

Pain Relief – Proceed with Caution

Hangovers are often accompanied by thumping headaches, leading many to reach for the nearest pain relievers. However, acetaminophen should be avoided due to its potential to cause liver damage when mixed with alcohol. Instead, opt for ibuprofen or aspirin.

(Read Also: President Xi’s New Year Message: A Vision of Peace and International Collaboration)

Rest and Recuperation

The celebrations of the night before can take a toll on both body and mind. Getting adequate rest is essential for recovery. Sometimes it may be necessary to reschedule plans to allow the body to recuperate. Natural remedies such as ginger, honey, and peppermint can also aid in hangover relief, soothing nausea and helping the body relax.

As the new year begins, these tips can help individuals recover from the effects of alcohol consumption and start 2024 on a positive note. Remember, the best hangover cure is prevention – drink responsibly and welcome the new year with good health and high spirits.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

