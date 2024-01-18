Hancock Health Advocates Vaccinations Amid Surge in Winter Respiratory Illnesses

In the throes of the winter season, health officials from Hancock Health, Hancock County, are championing the cause of flu and COVID-19 vaccinations to combat a surge in respiratory illnesses. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States is witnessing high influenza activity, with a disturbing count of 14 million cases, 150,000 hospital admissions, and 9,400 fatalities attributed to the flu.

Concern Over Low Flu Vaccine Uptake

Tamara Strunk, Vice President of Quality, Risk, and Regulatory Compliance at Hancock Health, underscores that the low uptake of the flu vaccine could be contributing to the escalating flu cases. Strunk observes that flu cases started manifesting earlier than the usual timeline last year, with holiday gatherings likely serving as catalysts for spread.

Hancock Regional Hospital's Flu and COVID Cases

At Hancock Regional Hospital, the number of flu cases reported this January has surpassed figures from the same period last year. However, most cases have not necessitated hospitalization. In contrast, COVID-19 related hospitalizations have seen a slight uptick, primarily among patients with comorbidities. Nationwide, COVID-related hospital admissions have climbed compared to mid-2023, but they remain lower than the peak seen in early 2022.

Vaccination: The Best Defense

Health officials stress the importance of making vaccination decisions in tandem with healthcare providers. Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax rolled out updated COVID-19 vaccines targeting the Omicron variant towards the end of 2023. The CDC advocates annual flu vaccinations for everyone above the age of six months and promotes the use of antiviral drugs for treatment. In response to the ongoing situation, local hospitals, including Hancock Health, have recalibrated their policies like visitation restrictions during the flu season, striking a balance between patient support and safety guidelines.