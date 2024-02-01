Hampshire Cultural Trust and Murray Parish Trust Unveil 'Stepping Stones' Program for Youth Mental Health

In a pioneering collaborative effort, Hampshire Cultural Trust (HCT) and The Murray Parish Trust are stepping forward to launch 'Stepping Stones', an innovative program specifically designed to empower young people aged 11 to 17 grappling with emotional and psychological difficulties. This initiative, set to commence in February 2024, is a continuation of HCT's unwavering commitment to harnessing the power of arts and culture to foster emotional resilience among youth, as demonstrated by its previous projects, ICE (Inspire, Create, Exchange) and ICE Heritage.

Arts-Based Interventions for Emotional Resilience

Stepping Stones takes a unique approach to mental health support, offering tailored arts-based interventions led by proficient artists in HCT museums and community settings. This creative endeavor aims to provide a safe space for the youth to express their emotions, achieve personal milestones, and develop transferable skills. The art-centric activities serve not only as therapeutic tools but also as a medium to channel their emotions and experiences into creative expressions.

A Collaborative Effort for Youth Mental Health

Sarah Parish, co-founder of The Murray Parish Trust, expressed her delight over this partnership, emphasizing that the program aligns seamlessly with their trust's mission to support children's mental health. Meanwhile, Deborah Neubauer, the Director of Community and Impact at HCT, underscored the program's goals to offer artistic experiences that encourage emotional expression, achievement, and the development of transferable skills.

Reaching Out to the Youth in Need

The Stepping Stones program is aimed at reaching out to as many young individuals as possible. The participants will be referred by a wide network of partners, including wellbeing centres, care providers, schools, and social prescribing networks. Furthermore, the program provides an online form for self-referral, ensuring that the program is accessible to those who need it the most.