Hamilton County Welcomes New Medical Examiner, Dr. Steven Cogswell

In a significant move, the Hamilton County Commission has confirmed the appointment of Dr. Steven Cogswell as the new medical examiner. This follows the retirement of his predecessor, Dr. James Metcalfe, who served with distinction for sixteen years. The decision to nominate Dr. Cogswell was spearheaded by Mayor Weston Wamp, who expressed high confidence in the new appointee’s capabilities.

Unanimous Endorsement for Dr. Cogswell

Dr. Cogswell’s nomination was met with unanimous approval from the board of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society. This prestigious collective comprises over 1,100 physicians, each one a testament to the depth and breadth of medical expertise within the county. The unanimous endorsement of Dr. Cogswell is a testament to his distinguished career and exceptional qualifications.

Rare Double Board Certification

Dr. Cogswell brings a unique edge to the role of medical examiner with his rare double board certification. This level of qualification is a rarity and is sure to bring a new level of insight and precision to the office. The Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office sets a high standard of excellence, a standard that Mayor Wamp is confident Dr. Cogswell will not only maintain but elevate.

Evolution into a Premier Regional Forensics Center

Under the leadership of Dr. Cogswell, the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to evolve into a premier regional forensics center in the coming years. This transition will undoubtedly further the reputation and reach of Hamilton County’s medical community. It is a prospect that the county, under the leadership of Mayor Wamp and Dr. Cogswell, is ready to embrace with open arms.