Health

Halted SnMP Trial for Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia: Outcomes, Methodology, and Related Discoveries

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:22 pm EST
Halted SnMP Trial for Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia: Outcomes, Methodology, and Related Discoveries

Investigating the potential of SnMP (Stanate) as a preventive measure against neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, a multi-institutional clinical trial involving healthy term and near-term infants with high transcutaneous bilirubin levels was undertaken. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Institutional Review Boards (IRBs) gave the green light to this study, which set out to evaluate the effectiveness of SnMP in minimizing the necessity for phototherapy and exchange transfusions in newborns prone to jaundice.

Trial Commencement and Early Halt

The trial began admitting patients in May 2002, but was brought to a standstill in February 2003 for an interim reevaluation due to negligible safety concerns linked to the drug. Despite the FDA Advisory Committee’s subsequent recommendation for additional studies, the trial was not resumed.

Outcomes and Methodology

The outcomes and methodology of the trial, encompassing the randomized sham-control design, the employment of the Bhutani nomogram for bilirubin levels, and the criteria for phototherapy based on the 1994 American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines, were shared with the FDA and its Advisory Committee. Additionally, the pediatric and global health communities were also provided with the data for risk versus benefit analyses. The trial also included safety assessments and patient follow-ups but was not registered retrospectively due to the halt in testing and the lack of registration requirement in 2003.

Related Studies on Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia

In related studies, researchers explored the association between liver metabolism indicators in maternal serum and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia. They found that maternal ALT, AST, and TBA levels were associated with a higher risk of neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, while ALB, TC, and HDL levels were inversely associated. In another study, researchers identified maternal TBA and ALT levels as independent risk factors for neonatal hyperbilirubinemia related to amino acid disturbances.

The Role of Gut Microbiome

In a breakthrough discovery, BilR, a gut microbiota-derived bilirubin reductase that reduces bilirubin to urobilinogen, was identified. This revelation sheds light on the critical role of the gut microbiome in bilirubin metabolism, opening the path to better understand disorders of serum bilirubin homeostasis such as jaundice.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

