Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK’s Tech Landscape

Almost half of British teenagers are reportedly addicted to social media, according to the Millennium Cohort study. This escalating concern is amplifying pressure on leading tech companies, primarily due to the detrimental effects of their platforms on user health. The findings coincide with legal proceedings in the United States, where Instagram and Meta face lawsuits from several states for allegedly exacerbating a youth mental health crisis. The European Union is also stepping up its efforts to protect consumers, introducing new reforms to grant users increased control over smartphone app usage.

Online Addiction and Mental Health

The study highlights the growing attachment of teenagers to their social media profiles. As the digital age advances, younger generations are finding it harder to disconnect. The importance of teaching children about potential online scams and cyberbullying is evident more than ever, and parents play a crucial role in building their children’s self-esteem and teaching them online skills. The challenge for working parents to balance their professional lives while also managing their children’s digital habits has become more complex.

Internet Traffic and Online Earnings

In other tech news, UK broadband networks BT and EE reported a modest surge in internet traffic over the Christmas period. However, no new records were set, with the peak traffic on Christmas Day hitting 19.57Tbps, marking a 7.23% increase from the previous year. Concurrently, stricter tax regulations are targeting those earning income from online ‘side hustles’ such as selling clothes or renting out rooms. Platforms like Vinted, Airbnb, and eBay are now mandated to report transactions to tax authorities.

Tragic Incident and Export Controls

In a tragic incident, a British woman’s suicide, facilitated by an online pact and purchasing poison from Amazon, has triggered calls for tech giants Google and Amazon to ramp up their efforts to prevent such tragedies. Simultaneously, the British government is tightening export controls on semiconductor technology to China, reflecting a broader Western strategy to limit Beijing’s access to advanced microchips. The year 2023 witnessed most export license applications being denied.

Electric Vehicle Market

Chinese company BYD is edging closer to Tesla’s throne as the top electric vehicle manufacturer, boasting record sales of 526,000 battery-only vehicles in the last quarter of 2023 and over 3 million new energy vehicles sold throughout the year.