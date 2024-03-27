Half of Afghans Grapple With Psychological Distress: WHO

During a pivotal session titled “Deepening crisis: Mental health and substance use disorders paralyzing Afghan society” held in Vienna, Hanan Balkhy, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, shed light on the dire psychological state of Afghanistan's populace. Balkhy's alarming revelation that 50% of the Afghan population suffers from psychological distress not only underscores the severity of the crisis but also its detrimental impact on productivity and quality of life in Afghanistan. The session, convened by the WHO, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the European Union (EU), and the Government of Japan during the 67th session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs, drew attention to the pressing need for coordinated efforts to combat the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental health and substance use disorders.

Unified Call to Action

The meeting, attended by 140 participants both in-person and virtually, concluded with a robust call to action, urging stakeholders to collaborate in bolstering mental health services and addressing substance use disorders within Afghanistan. Jean-Luc Lemahieu, director of the Division for Policy Analysis and Public Affairs at UNODC, emphasized the importance of supporting opium farmers with alternative livelihood options and implementing health measures for treating individuals with substance use disorders as essential steps towards sustainable solutions in Afghanistan. Raffaella Iodice, the EU Chargée d'Affaires to Afghanistan, echoed the sentiment, declaring investment in mental health and drug use disorders a shared global responsibility.

Addressing the Underlying Issues

Factors contributing to the rampant mental health challenges in Afghanistan include unemployment, political instability, protracted conflicts, gender discrimination, poverty, adverse environmental conditions, and low literacy rates. These issues, compounded by the stigma associated with mental health and substance use disorders, have created a paralyzing effect on Afghan society, necessitating immediate and coordinated action. The WHO, in collaboration with international partners, plans to tackle these challenges head-on by supporting mental health and substance use disorder initiatives across Afghanistan starting in 2023. This includes operating through 20 centers and deploying 23 outreach teams across the country.

Impact on Afghan Women

Afghan women, in particular, face an acute mental health crisis, with many reporting extreme depression, unemployment-induced stress, PTSD, and an increase in depression and suicidal tendencies under Taliban rule. A study by the WHO reveals that Afghan women are at a higher risk of suffering from depression and PTSD, mainly attributed to poverty, unemployment, and isolation. With nearly half of all Afghans suffering from psychological stress and mental health problems, Afghan psychiatrists have reported an increase in women seeking help for depression, highlighting the critical need for targeted mental health support.

The collaborative efforts initiated at the Vienna meeting signal a pivotal moment in addressing Afghanistan's mental health crisis. By prioritizing investment in mental health services and substance use disorder treatments, and addressing the root causes of these issues, there is hope for a more stable and prosperous future for the Afghan people. The call to action from the meeting serves as a reminder of the shared responsibility among global stakeholders to support Afghanistan during this critical time, emphasizing the importance of coordinated action and international solidarity in overcoming the challenges ahead.