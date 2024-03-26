Half of Afghanistan’s population faces mental distress amid low quality of life

In a significant session titled "Deepening Crisis: Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders Paralizing Afghan Society," held in Vienna, key global health and crime prevention organizations highlighted the dire state of mental health and drug use in Afghanistan. Hanan Balkhi, the World Health Organization's regional director, revealed that a staggering 50% of Afghanistan's population suffers from mental distress, significantly affecting their quality of life and increasing their vulnerability to drug use. The joint session, featuring the World Health Organization (WHO), the Office of Drugs and Crime, the European Union, and Japan, underscored the critical need for comprehensive solutions to mitigate the consequences of drug use and mental health issues.

Alarming Statistics and Global Concern

The session brought to light the profound psychological impact of Afghanistan's ongoing challenges on its population. Raffaella Iodice, the acting head of the European Union delegation in Afghanistan, emphasized the global community's shared responsibility to invest in mental health and substance use disorder initiatives. This call to action is backed by recent research findings by Gallup and the "World Happiness Center," which consistently rate Afghanistan as the unhappiest country, underlining the urgency for international intervention.

Contributing Factors to the Crisis

Several factors contribute to the mental distress and drug use epidemic in Afghanistan. Unemployment, political instability, decades of conflict, gender discrimination, poverty, environmental issues, and low literacy rates have made it difficult for Afghans to lead satisfying lives. Despite the clear need, there is a lack of executable plans to improve the quality of life and combat the destructive consequences of drug use. The session called for prioritizing sustainable budget allocations for mental health programs and drug use combat strategies.

Path Forward: Global Call for Action

The session concluded with a strong call for global and local investment in mental health and substance use disorder programs. By prioritizing these issues, there is hope for transformative changes in the services available to those affected in Afghanistan. The collaborative efforts of WHO, the European Union, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime aim to provide accessible services across Afghanistan, marking a crucial step towards addressing this deepening crisis.

As Afghanistan continues to grapple with these challenges, the international community's role in providing support and advocating for change becomes ever more critical. The session in Vienna not only highlighted the current state of mental health and drug use in Afghanistan but also set the stage for a concerted effort to address these issues head-on. The path forward requires collective action, partnership, and a commitment to implementing evidence-based solutions that can make a meaningful difference in the lives of millions.