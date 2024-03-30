Hailey Bieber Shares Battle with Perioral Dermatitis, Highlights Prescription Relief Strategy

Hailey Bieber is opening up about her ongoing struggle with perioral dermatitis, a skin condition she has been navigating since her early twenties. The model and entrepreneur took to TikTok, providing a candid look at her current flare-up and the treatments she finds effective, resonating with many who share her struggle.

Understanding Perioral Dermatitis

Perioral dermatitis, often mistaken for acne or rosacea, manifests as tiny red bumps around the mouth and nose. Affecting primarily women aged 25 to 45, the condition has been described by the Cleveland Clinic as common, with several effective treatments available. The American Academy of Dermatology Association notes the condition can cause a burning sensation, adding a layer of discomfort for those affected.

Bieber's Personal Regimen for Flare-Ups

In her detailed TikTok video, Bieber shared her reliance on a prescription Azelaic Acid cream to alleviate inflammation during flare-ups. Additionally, she uses Clindamycin, a prescription antibiotic, to halt bacterial growth on the skin. Emphasizing the importance of gentle skincare, Bieber also mentioned her brand's Glazing milk and the use of SPF as part of her daytime routine. The follow-up on her skin's improvement the next day provided a hopeful message to those dealing with similar issues.

Community Response and Previous Discussions

The video garnered positive feedback, with many followers expressing gratitude towards Bieber for her transparency. This isn't the first time Bieber has spoken about her skin condition; she previously shared insights in 2022, aiming for transparency about her skincare journey. Beyond skin health, Bieber has openly discussed other health challenges, including a heart condition discovered after experiencing a mini-stroke in 2022.

Hailey Bieber's recent openness about her battle with perioral dermatitis not only sheds light on the condition but also offers a glimpse into the reality of managing chronic skin issues. By sharing her treatment strategy and the impact of lifestyle factors, Bieber contributes to a broader conversation about skin health, encouraging others to seek professional advice and find solace in community support.