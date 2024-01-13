en English
Health

Habuild Sets World Record with Largest Free Yoga Event

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:00 am EST
Habuild Sets World Record with Largest Free Yoga Event

Nagpur-based startup Habuild made history on January 12, 2024, by organizing the world’s largest free yoga event. A whopping 246,252 individuals from diverse corners of the world participated in the company’s 21-Day Challenge, a unique initiative designed to help individuals adhere to their New Year fitness resolutions. The challenge, which started on January 2, 2024, involves engaging in live yoga sessions for 21 consecutive days without quitting.

Global Participation and Record-Breaking Event

The event witnessed participants from 92 countries and all Indian states, reflecting the global appeal of yoga. There were significant increases in attendees from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India, underlining the growing wellness awareness in these regions. The record-breaking session took place on January 12th, coinciding with Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, in honor of his philosophy of perseverance, epitomized by the mantra ‘Charaiveti Charaiveti’ (Keep going).

Saurabh Bothra’s Take on the Event

Saurabh Bothra, the CEO of Habuild and a Certified Yoga Instructor, expressed immense pride in the community’s commitment to health and wellness. The event not only set a Guinness World Record but also spotlighted the global emphasis on yoga and well-being. The Guinness World Records team officiated the event, confirming the participation count.

Habuild’s Future Plans

The 21-Day Challenge, which will continue until January 22, 2024, is a strategic move by Habuild to encourage more people to adopt yoga as a fitness routine. The initiative is free of charge, serving as a stepping stone for individuals before they decide to subscribe to Habuild’s paid services. The success of the event underscores the potential of virtual fitness platforms to foster global communities united by the shared goal of health and wellness.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

