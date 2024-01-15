en English
Health

H.P. High Court Condemns Two-Finger Test, Orders Compensation for Minor Rape Survivor

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:27 am EST
The Himachal Pradesh High Court has passed a landmark judgement against doctors at the Palampur Civil Hospital for performing the two-finger test on a minor rape survivor. The court deemed the test a violation of the survivor’s rights and dignity. It ordered the state government to compensate the survivor with a sum of Rs 5 lakh, to be recovered from the doctors responsible for conducting the test.

Violation of Rights and Dignity

The court, presided over by Justices Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Satyen Vaidya, criticized the Medico-legal Case (MLC) report associated with the case as ‘demeaning’ and a breach of privacy. The court ordered an inquiry to establish accountability among the medical staff involved in the case.

MLC Proforma: ‘Bad in Law’

The court condemned the MLC proforma used by the hospital as ‘bad in law.’ The proforma was found to be in violation of section 53 A of the Indian Evidence Act, and it ignored the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for handling cases of sexual violence. The Secretary(Health) of Himachal Pradesh, summoned by the court, failed to justify the hospital’s proforma, reportedly created by some doctors and since withdrawn.

Court’s Directive to Medical Professionals

The court’s ruling also included a directive to all medical professionals to cease the practice of the two-finger test. It warned of potential prosecution for those who continue this practice, thus aiming to safeguard the rights and dignity of survivors of sexual violence.

Health Human Rights India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

