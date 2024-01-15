H.P. High Court Condemns Two-Finger Test, Orders Compensation for Minor Rape Survivor

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has passed a landmark judgement against doctors at the Palampur Civil Hospital for performing the two-finger test on a minor rape survivor. The court deemed the test a violation of the survivor’s rights and dignity. It ordered the state government to compensate the survivor with a sum of Rs 5 lakh, to be recovered from the doctors responsible for conducting the test.

Violation of Rights and Dignity

The court, presided over by Justices Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Satyen Vaidya, criticized the Medico-legal Case (MLC) report associated with the case as ‘demeaning’ and a breach of privacy. The court ordered an inquiry to establish accountability among the medical staff involved in the case.

MLC Proforma: ‘Bad in Law’

The court condemned the MLC proforma used by the hospital as ‘bad in law.’ The proforma was found to be in violation of section 53 A of the Indian Evidence Act, and it ignored the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for handling cases of sexual violence. The Secretary(Health) of Himachal Pradesh, summoned by the court, failed to justify the hospital’s proforma, reportedly created by some doctors and since withdrawn.

Court’s Directive to Medical Professionals

The court’s ruling also included a directive to all medical professionals to cease the practice of the two-finger test. It warned of potential prosecution for those who continue this practice, thus aiming to safeguard the rights and dignity of survivors of sexual violence.