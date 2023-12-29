en English
Crime

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released from Prison, Rekindling Discussions on Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:12 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:11 am EST
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released from Prison, Rekindling Discussions on Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the woman at the center of one of the most notorious murder cases in recent memory, was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri after serving 85% of her sentence. Blanchard, who was convicted for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, walked out of prison with her husband carrying two plastic bags and a pillow. Her early release on parole marks a significant turn in a case that has captivated and shocked the public for its complex interplay of abuse, deception, and murder.

The Infamous Case

Blanchard’s case has been the subject of intense media scrutiny, sparking widespread discussions about the complex issues of Munchausen syndrome by proxy. This condition, which afflicted Dee Dee Blanchard, involves a caregiver making up or causing an illness or injury in a person under their care to gain attention and sympathy. For years, Dee Dee forced Gypsy to pretend she was suffering from serious illnesses, leading to unnecessary surgeries and medications, and confining her to a wheelchair and feeding tube.

(Read Also: Global Economy Responds to Central Bank Decisions, While Social and Sports Events Unfold)

The Murder and Aftermath

In 2015, pushed to the brink, Blanchard conspired with her online boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to murder her mother. Godejohn, who carried out the act, was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Blanchard, on the other hand, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Her early release comes after serving about eight years of her sentence. The case drew significant media attention, spawning documentaries and a true crime mini-series.

(Read Also: Kosovo’s Prime Minister Accuses Serbia of Violating Normalization Agreement)

Life After Prison

Following her release, Blanchard, who got married to Ryan Scott Anderson while in prison, is set to recount her experiences in the Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Additionally, her account of her life, titled ‘Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom,’ is set for publication next month. The tale of Blanchard’s life, from being a victim of her mother’s abuse to becoming a convicted murderer, continues to grip the public, and her early release is likely to prompt further examination of the criminal justice system’s handling of cases involving victims of abuse.

Crime Health United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

