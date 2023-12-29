en English
Crime

Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Convicted Murderer Turned Advocate Out of Prison

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:20 pm EST
Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Convicted Murderer Turned Advocate Out of Prison

On a chilly December morning, the infamous Gypsy Rose Blanchard walked out of prison, a free woman after serving seven of her ten-year sentence for second-degree murder. Her crime: assisting her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, in the brutal killing of her mother, Clauddine ‘Dee Dee’ Blanchard. The case that gripped the world not just for its gruesomeness, but for the bizarre circumstances surrounding it, including Gypsy’s alleged medical issues and her mother’s oppressive control.

The Blanchard ‘Illness’ that Wasn’t

Dee Dee Blanchard was found lifeless in her Springfield, Missouri home in June 2015, a discovery that peeled back the curtain on a web of deceit. Dee Dee had convinced the world that her daughter was suffering from a plethora of health conditions, a form of abuse known as Munchausen by Proxy Syndrome. Her manipulations had kept Gypsy confined to a wheelchair and reliant on a feeding tube, despite being healthy, barring a minor lazy eye.

A Life Unraveled

Under the façade of a loving mother-daughter relationship, Gypsy was living a life of unending torment. Dee Dee’s control extended far beyond the confines of their home. She dictated Gypsy’s every move, isolating her from peers and normal activities, thus creating a false illness narrative that left Gypsy feeling shackled.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard: From Convict to Advocate

Post-release, Gypsy has taken on the mantle of a public speaker, striving to raise awareness of Munchausen by Proxy Syndrome. She has penned an ebook titled ‘Released,’ which she promotes on TikTok, furthering the intrigue surrounding her life. Gypsy’s tale continues to provoke public interest, inspiring contemplation on the nature of her upbringing under Dee Dee’s crafty and controlling care.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

