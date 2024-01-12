Gyms: A Hotbed for Bacteria, Yeast, and Mold, Finds CBC Investigation

It’s a typical day at the gym: individuals pushing their limits, sweat dripping, and the occasional grunts echoing through the room. But beneath this routine lies a silent, invisible threat – an army of bacteria, yeast, and mold, thriving and multiplying on gym equipment. A recent investigation by CBC Marketplace into the hygiene of gym equipment at several national gym chains in the Greater Toronto Area has revealed startling findings.

Unseen Battlefields: Gym Equipment

The investigation, spearheaded by microbiologist Jason Tetro, involved swabbing equipment at three popular gym chains: GoodLife Fitness, Anytime Fitness, and Planet Fitness. The team tested a variety of surfaces including ellipticals, barbells, dumbbells, exercise mats, yoga balls, and shower floors. The objective? To determine which surfaces harbored the most bacteria and microbes such as Staphylococcus aureus, including antibiotic-resistant strains like MRSA, as well as yeast and mold.

Hotspots: Exercise Mats and Showers

The results were eye-opening. Exercise mats emerged as the primary culprits, hosting a thriving population of staphylococcus bacteria. But it was the showers that shocked the investigators the most. They had over four times the amount of bacteria than mats, teeming with yeast, mold, and staph. The warm, damp environment of the showers provided an ideal breeding ground for these microbes.

Cleaning: Are We Doing It Right?

While gym-goers are encouraged to wipe down equipment after usage, and disinfectants are readily available, the current cleaning practices may not be as effective as we believe. The study found that this ineffectiveness could be attributed to insufficient contact time of the disinfectant or improper usage by gym-goers. This raises the need for stricter cleaning protocols and better education on the correct use of disinfectants.

As Tetro succinctly puts it, ‘Gyms, with their sweat, heavy breathing, warm temperatures, and high people traffic, are ideal environments for bacteria to thrive.’ He emphasizes the importance of covering any open skin or wounds and wearing flip flops in the shower to minimize the risk of infection.

In the end, it’s not just about the physical fitness one gains at a gym, but also about the invisible battles one must be prepared to fight. Awareness, personal hygiene, and proper disinfection practices are key to a healthier and safer gym experience.