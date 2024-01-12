en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fitness

Gyms: A Hotbed for Bacteria, Yeast, and Mold, Finds CBC Investigation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
Gyms: A Hotbed for Bacteria, Yeast, and Mold, Finds CBC Investigation

It’s a typical day at the gym: individuals pushing their limits, sweat dripping, and the occasional grunts echoing through the room. But beneath this routine lies a silent, invisible threat – an army of bacteria, yeast, and mold, thriving and multiplying on gym equipment. A recent investigation by CBC Marketplace into the hygiene of gym equipment at several national gym chains in the Greater Toronto Area has revealed startling findings.

Unseen Battlefields: Gym Equipment

The investigation, spearheaded by microbiologist Jason Tetro, involved swabbing equipment at three popular gym chains: GoodLife Fitness, Anytime Fitness, and Planet Fitness. The team tested a variety of surfaces including ellipticals, barbells, dumbbells, exercise mats, yoga balls, and shower floors. The objective? To determine which surfaces harbored the most bacteria and microbes such as Staphylococcus aureus, including antibiotic-resistant strains like MRSA, as well as yeast and mold.

Hotspots: Exercise Mats and Showers

The results were eye-opening. Exercise mats emerged as the primary culprits, hosting a thriving population of staphylococcus bacteria. But it was the showers that shocked the investigators the most. They had over four times the amount of bacteria than mats, teeming with yeast, mold, and staph. The warm, damp environment of the showers provided an ideal breeding ground for these microbes.

Cleaning: Are We Doing It Right?

While gym-goers are encouraged to wipe down equipment after usage, and disinfectants are readily available, the current cleaning practices may not be as effective as we believe. The study found that this ineffectiveness could be attributed to insufficient contact time of the disinfectant or improper usage by gym-goers. This raises the need for stricter cleaning protocols and better education on the correct use of disinfectants.

As Tetro succinctly puts it, ‘Gyms, with their sweat, heavy breathing, warm temperatures, and high people traffic, are ideal environments for bacteria to thrive.’ He emphasizes the importance of covering any open skin or wounds and wearing flip flops in the shower to minimize the risk of infection.

In the end, it’s not just about the physical fitness one gains at a gym, but also about the invisible battles one must be prepared to fight. Awareness, personal hygiene, and proper disinfection practices are key to a healthier and safer gym experience.

0
Fitness Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fitness

See more
1 hour ago
Carrie Bradshaw: A Comeback Journey Through the Houston Half Marathon
Carrie Bradshaw, a prominent figure in the running community, is primed to participate in the forthcoming Chevron Houston Half Marathon. This event marks a significant turning point in her recovery journey following hip replacements, symbolizing her resilience and tenacity. Running, for Bradshaw, serves as a source of empowerment and a crucial part of her mental
Carrie Bradshaw: A Comeback Journey Through the Houston Half Marathon
Weightlifter Loses Tooth in Shocking Gym Accident
20 hours ago
Weightlifter Loses Tooth in Shocking Gym Accident
CES 2024: Unveiling Futuristic Gadgets and the Promise of a Tech-Integrated Future
20 hours ago
CES 2024: Unveiling Futuristic Gadgets and the Promise of a Tech-Integrated Future
Chris Pratt's Remarkable Transformation: Intense January Fitness Journey
1 hour ago
Chris Pratt's Remarkable Transformation: Intense January Fitness Journey
Camille Kostek's Unique Approach to Health and Fitness Goals in 2024
17 hours ago
Camille Kostek's Unique Approach to Health and Fitness Goals in 2024
Alia Bhatt Masters the Challenging 'Alia Pose' in Yoga
19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt Masters the Challenging 'Alia Pose' in Yoga
Latest Headlines
World News
Italy Opts for Peace Advocacy Over Military Action in Yemen Conflict
38 seconds
Italy Opts for Peace Advocacy Over Military Action in Yemen Conflict
Israel Refutes Genocide Allegations at UN Court
38 seconds
Israel Refutes Genocide Allegations at UN Court
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to Discuss Key Trade Issues with India
50 seconds
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to Discuss Key Trade Issues with India
Amir Hussain Lone: The Armless Para Cricketer Defying Odds
55 seconds
Amir Hussain Lone: The Armless Para Cricketer Defying Odds
Study Reveals Increased Mortality with Newly Diagnosed AF in COVID-19 Patients
59 seconds
Study Reveals Increased Mortality with Newly Diagnosed AF in COVID-19 Patients
Jordan Accuses Israel of War Crimes, Warns of Increasing Instability
2 mins
Jordan Accuses Israel of War Crimes, Warns of Increasing Instability
Controversy Erupts as Achakzai Claims Dr. Mahrang Baloch's Social Media Accounts Operated from India
2 mins
Controversy Erupts as Achakzai Claims Dr. Mahrang Baloch's Social Media Accounts Operated from India
Taiwan's Youth Poised to Influence Political Landscape as Third Party Gains Traction
2 mins
Taiwan's Youth Poised to Influence Political Landscape as Third Party Gains Traction
Ghana's Parliament Challenges President's Refusal to Sign Bills: A Power Struggle Unfolds
2 mins
Ghana's Parliament Challenges President's Refusal to Sign Bills: A Power Struggle Unfolds
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
37 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
44 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
21 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app