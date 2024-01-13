en English
Cuba

Guyana’s Bold Move to ‘Steal’ Nurses for New Hospitals: Vice President Jagdeo’s Solution to Nursing Shortage

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:59 am EST
Guyana's Bold Move to 'Steal' Nurses for New Hospitals: Vice President Jagdeo's Solution to Nursing Shortage

In a recent press conference, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo of Guyana shed light on the country’s dire nursing shortage. He suggested an audacious plan, stating that Guyana might need to ‘steal’ nurses by attracting them with competitive recruitment packages. This strategy is conceived to staff the new hospitals that are under the government’s blueprint for improved healthcare access.

Addressing the Nursing Shortage

Jagdeo’s remarks mirror the practice of Guyanese nurses being recruited by other countries. The Vice President’s statement was clear – it is time for Guyana to turn the tables and attract nursing talent from abroad. This move is part of a larger strategy by the government to establish 12 new hospitals and replace six existing ones to better serve its citizens.

Training Programs in Place

Alongside the recruitment drive, a hybrid nursing training program is already in motion. With a current enrollment of 1500, the program is a critical piece of the strategy to bridge the workforce gap in the health sector. Furthermore, there are plans to train an additional 1000 nursing assistants to boost the local healthcare workforce.

Cuban Connection for Immediate Relief

President Irfaan Ali has also acknowledged the nursing shortage and has been actively engaging in discussions to recruit nurses from Cuba. This is seen as an immediate solution to the current crisis, while the training programs are expected to bear fruit in the medium to long term. The move to recruit Cuban nurses is aimed at augmenting the local health system and providing immediate relief.

Cuba Guyana Health
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Cuba

