Education

Guyana Invests $881 Million in Health Science Training Complex Amid Healthcare Crisis

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Guyana Invests $881 Million in Health Science Training Complex Amid Healthcare Crisis

The Guyanese government has embarked on an ambitious project to bolster the nation’s healthcare sector. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Health, the construction of a new Health Science Training Complex at Suddie, Region Two has been launched. The contract, valued at $881 million, was awarded to Roopan Ramotar Investment on December 27, 2023, following a competitive bidding process featuring 18 firms, underscoring the project’s national significance.

A Strategic Response to a National Health Crisis

According to Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, this initiative is part of a broader plan to address a critical shortage of healthcare workers in the country. The crisis, as Dr. Anthony points out, is further fueled by overseas recruiters actively siphoning off the nation’s healthcare professionals. Current training schools in Georgetown, Linden, and New Amsterdam can only produce 200 to 250 nurses annually—a figure grossly inadequate to meet the sector’s needs, as indicated by an audit revealing a requirement for roughly 4,000 additional healthcare professionals.

Reimagining Healthcare Training

Set within the Suddie Public Hospital compound, the new training complex is designed as a two-story steel and concrete structure. More than just a nurses’ training center, it aims to serve as a multifaceted training hub for diverse categories of healthcare workers. It’s part of a larger vision to build two such structures—the other slated for New Amsterdam, Region Six—as a strategic move to expand training opportunities for healthcare workers throughout the country.

Investing in a Healthier Future

The project, initially estimated at $1.125 billion, stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to investing in the health sector. By fostering an environment conducive to learning and professional growth, the government of Guyana is making a decisive move towards ensuring a healthier future for its populace. As the construction of the Health Science Training Complex sets into motion, it carries with it the hope of a more robust and resilient healthcare system in Guyana.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

