Education

Guyana Health Ministry Launches Decentralized Healthcare Training Programme

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:49 am EST
Guyana Health Ministry Launches Decentralized Healthcare Training Programme

In a transformative leap for healthcare in Guyana, the Health Ministry of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) has initiated a decentralized Post Midwifery and Medical Laboratory Technician Training Programme. The programme was launched by Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony and seeks to train 20 students over a span of 12 months in these critical healthcare domains.

Investment in Health Education

An investment of approximately 23 million Guyanese dollars has been earmarked for student support. This includes provisions for accommodation, stipends, and meals, demonstrating the Ministry’s commitment to fostering career advancement in health through comprehensive training opportunities. It is in collaboration with international partners that these initiatives have taken shape. The programme is part of a broader project that includes the construction of a modern training facility at Suddie on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two, amounting to $881 million.

Reducing Maternal Mortality

Dr. Anthony highlighted a notable achievement in the ministry’s journey towards improved health care. He reported no maternal deaths caused by postpartum hemorrhage in 2023, indicating the nation’s progress in reducing maternal mortality rates. He emphasized the role of midwives in ensuring safe childbirth and signaled the ministry’s determination to enhance training programs in this area.

Professional Development in Health Sector

Dr. Vishwa Mahdeo, the Director General of the Ministry of Health, and Chandroutie Persaud, the Deputy Director of the Health Science Education Division, underscored the importance of professional development. They assured comprehensive support for the trainees, emphasizing that the initiative is part of the government’s efforts to create a world-class healthcare system. The event also saw the participation of several health officials, including Dr. Ranjeev Singh, Dr. Nicola Nero, and Dr. Johnathan Dudhnath.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

