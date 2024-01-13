Guyana Health Ministry Launches Decentralized Healthcare Training Programme

In a transformative leap for healthcare in Guyana, the Health Ministry of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) has initiated a decentralized Post Midwifery and Medical Laboratory Technician Training Programme. The programme was launched by Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony and seeks to train 20 students over a span of 12 months in these critical healthcare domains.

Investment in Health Education

An investment of approximately 23 million Guyanese dollars has been earmarked for student support. This includes provisions for accommodation, stipends, and meals, demonstrating the Ministry’s commitment to fostering career advancement in health through comprehensive training opportunities. It is in collaboration with international partners that these initiatives have taken shape. The programme is part of a broader project that includes the construction of a modern training facility at Suddie on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two, amounting to $881 million.

Reducing Maternal Mortality

Dr. Anthony highlighted a notable achievement in the ministry’s journey towards improved health care. He reported no maternal deaths caused by postpartum hemorrhage in 2023, indicating the nation’s progress in reducing maternal mortality rates. He emphasized the role of midwives in ensuring safe childbirth and signaled the ministry’s determination to enhance training programs in this area.

Professional Development in Health Sector

Dr. Vishwa Mahdeo, the Director General of the Ministry of Health, and Chandroutie Persaud, the Deputy Director of the Health Science Education Division, underscored the importance of professional development. They assured comprehensive support for the trainees, emphasizing that the initiative is part of the government’s efforts to create a world-class healthcare system. The event also saw the participation of several health officials, including Dr. Ranjeev Singh, Dr. Nicola Nero, and Dr. Johnathan Dudhnath.