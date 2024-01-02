Guyana Calls for More Cuban Nurses Amid Healthcare Crisis

The government of Guyana is seeking to address a shortage of healthcare professionals by importing an increased number of Cuban nurses. In 2023, Guyana has already welcomed 80 Cuban nurses, and there are plans to introduce an additional 200 in the early part of 2024.

Cuba’s Commitment to International Medical Cooperation

The Cuban government has made it clear that they are committed to strengthening their international medical cooperation programs. This commitment is targeted towards saving lives and enhancing the wellbeing of the Guyanese population. The Cuban Foreign Ministry reported this news on their website, demonstrating the commitment to transparency and cooperation between the two nations.

Addressing the Healthcare Crisis

According to Guyana’s Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony, the request for more Cuban health professionals is a strategic move to address the ongoing healthcare crisis in the country. The shortage of healthcare workers is a pressing issue that the government is keen on addressing through international cooperation.

The Role of Cuban Nurses

Cuban nurses are renowned for their skills and dedication to the profession. Their importation to Guyana is not just about numbers, but also about improving the quality of healthcare services in the country. The formidable reputation of Cuban healthcare professionals precedes them, and their contribution is expected to have a substantial impact on the health sector in Guyana.