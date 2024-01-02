en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cuba

Guyana Calls for More Cuban Nurses Amid Healthcare Crisis

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
Guyana Calls for More Cuban Nurses Amid Healthcare Crisis

The government of Guyana is seeking to address a shortage of healthcare professionals by importing an increased number of Cuban nurses. In 2023, Guyana has already welcomed 80 Cuban nurses, and there are plans to introduce an additional 200 in the early part of 2024.

Cuba’s Commitment to International Medical Cooperation

The Cuban government has made it clear that they are committed to strengthening their international medical cooperation programs. This commitment is targeted towards saving lives and enhancing the wellbeing of the Guyanese population. The Cuban Foreign Ministry reported this news on their website, demonstrating the commitment to transparency and cooperation between the two nations.

Addressing the Healthcare Crisis

According to Guyana’s Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony, the request for more Cuban health professionals is a strategic move to address the ongoing healthcare crisis in the country. The shortage of healthcare workers is a pressing issue that the government is keen on addressing through international cooperation.

The Role of Cuban Nurses

Cuban nurses are renowned for their skills and dedication to the profession. Their importation to Guyana is not just about numbers, but also about improving the quality of healthcare services in the country. The formidable reputation of Cuban healthcare professionals precedes them, and their contribution is expected to have a substantial impact on the health sector in Guyana.

0
Cuba Guyana Health
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Holguin Celebrates 65th Anniversary of the Cuban Revolution

By Olalekan Adigun

U.S. Coast Guard Service Assists in Repatriating 40 Cuban Citizens

By Olalekan Adigun

Cuba's Budgetary Focus: A Session of Fiscal Responsibility and Resolve

By Olalekan Adigun

Crucial Assembly in Cuba: Dr. Roberto Morales Ojeda Chairs Discussions on Key Issues

By Olalekan Adigun

Azerbaijani President Extends Congratulations to Cuba on Liberation Da ...
@Azerbaijan · 21 mins
Azerbaijani President Extends Congratulations to Cuba on Liberation Da ...
heart comment 0
A Cuban Family’s Battle Against Poverty and Illness: A Microcosm of a National Crisis

By Olalekan Adigun

A Cuban Family's Battle Against Poverty and Illness: A Microcosm of a National Crisis
Cuban Association of the Cinematographic Press Announces Best Films of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Cuban Association of the Cinematographic Press Announces Best Films of 2023
Massachusetts Congressional Delegation Calls for Removal of Cuba from Terrorism Sponsor List

By Olalekan Adigun

Massachusetts Congressional Delegation Calls for Removal of Cuba from Terrorism Sponsor List
Cuban Artists Pledge Allegiance to Culture Amidst Revolution Anniversary Celebrations

By BNN Correspondents

Cuban Artists Pledge Allegiance to Culture Amidst Revolution Anniversary Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
Liverpool FC Dominates Newcastle United: Klopp Delights in 'Super Game'
18 seconds
Liverpool FC Dominates Newcastle United: Klopp Delights in 'Super Game'
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
34 seconds
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
37 seconds
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
39 seconds
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
44 seconds
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
44 seconds
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
Blackcaps Reinforced with Return of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for T20I Series Against Pakistan
45 seconds
Blackcaps Reinforced with Return of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for T20I Series Against Pakistan
Baltimore Health Experts and Parents Advocate Fitness for Children in New Year's Resolutions
47 seconds
Baltimore Health Experts and Parents Advocate Fitness for Children in New Year's Resolutions
FDA Issues Warning Against Energy Booster ForeverMen for Hidden Sildenafil Content
47 seconds
FDA Issues Warning Against Energy Booster ForeverMen for Hidden Sildenafil Content
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
16 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 hour
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app