Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction

In a significant stride towards enhancing the healthcare system, Guyana is progressing with the construction of the Little Diamond Regional Hospital, poised to serve approximately 40,000 residents. Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony recently toured the site, reaffirming the government’s commitment to developing a world-class healthcare system.

Revolutionizing Healthcare Access

The Little Diamond Regional Hospital is part of a broader national initiative to improve healthcare access and quality. This initiative involves the construction of six regional hospitals across Guyana, in locations including Lima, De Kinderen, Diamond, Enmore, Bath, and Skeldon. These institutions are expected to transform the country’s healthcare landscape, with their foundations already completed and infrastructure development projected to commence in the upcoming quarter.

Projected Operational Readiness by 2025

The physical structures of the hospitals are slated for completion by the end of 2024, followed by an equipping phase. By 2025, these facilities are anticipated to be fully operational, offering comprehensive services around the clock. These include emergency services, labs, advanced imaging technologies, surgical theatres, and outpatient services. The hospitals will also provide inpatient facilities for up to 75 patients, significantly boosting healthcare capacity.

Upgrading Primary Healthcare Nationwide

In addition to these regional projects, the government is undertaking a massive upgrade of over 240 primary healthcare facilities across the country. This initiative is set to benefit all Guyanese residents, demonstrating the government’s dedication to healthcare enhancement at all levels.