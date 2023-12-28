en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Gut Microbes Linked to Social Anxiety Disorder: A New Therapeutic Avenue

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:46 am EST
Gut Microbes Linked to Social Anxiety Disorder: A New Therapeutic Avenue

A profound link between gut microbes and social anxiety disorder (SAD) has been discovered in recent research. This breakthrough suggests a physiological underpinning to the psychological discomfort experienced by certain individuals in social circumstances. SAD, as outlined by the Mayo Clinic, is a condition where apprehension and anxiety trigger avoidance behaviors, severely disrupting an individual’s life and inflicting extreme stress. It can impact relationships, daily routines, work, school, and other aspects of life.

Influence of Gut Microbiome on Social Behavior

Typical symptoms of SAD involve a persistent fear of negative judgment, concern over potential embarrassment, intense dread of engaging with strangers, and various physical symptoms like blushing and perspiration. The recent study established that the gut microbiome in people with SAD differs significantly from healthy individuals. When gut microbes from people with SAD were transplanted into mice, the mice demonstrated an enhanced reaction to social fear. This underscored the impact of gut flora on social conduct – and the intricate connection between the gut and the brain.

Implications for Mental Health

The research, which involved DNA analyses of fecal samples from both healthy individuals and those with SAD, found discrepancies in three bacterial species. In addition, changes in oxytocin levels and immune system functionality were observed in the mice that received the SAD microbiota. These findings bring to light the critical role of maintaining a healthy gut microbiome for social and mental well-being.

Future Therapeutic Approaches

Furthermore, the study opens up new therapeutic routes for people with SAD, suggesting that alterations to the microbiome, possibly through dietary changes that include increased fibers and fermented foods, could be beneficial. The results of the research, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, emphasize the potential of the microbiota-gut-brain axis as a target for developing novel therapeutics to alleviate symptoms in SAD.

0
Health Mental Health Crisis Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?

By Safak Costu

Manitoba Pharmacies See Surge in Demand Amidst Spike in Respiratory Illnesses

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns

By Bijay Laxmi

Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics

By Mazhar Abbas

Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Heal ...
@Australia · 20 mins
Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Heal ...
heart comment 0
The Debate Over WHO Growth Standards in India: A Closer Look

By Rafia Tasleem

The Debate Over WHO Growth Standards in India: A Closer Look
Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention
Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery

By Salman Khan

Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery
Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Move Towards Inclusivity

By BNN Correspondents

Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Move Towards Inclusivity
Latest Headlines
World News
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
2 mins
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
2 mins
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
3 mins
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
5 mins
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
6 mins
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
6 mins
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
6 mins
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
8 mins
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
8 mins
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app