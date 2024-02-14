Gulu District's Cattle Farmers in Despair: Rapidly Spreading Black Quarter Disease Outbreak

Gulu, Uganda grapples with a devastating outbreak of Black Quarter disease, threatening the livelihoods of its cattle farmers.

Mystery Disease Strikes Gulu District Cattle

Gulu District, January 30, 2024 – The tranquility of Gulu District in Northern Uganda has been shattered by a mysterious disease that has left scores of cattle dead or dying. The disease, identified as Black Quarter, has sent shockwaves through the community and the local government. Over a dozen cattle in Patiko Sub- County have already succumbed to the illness.

The Highly Contagious Black Quarter Disease

Black Quarter disease is a highly contagious bacterial infection that primarily affects cattle. It is transmitted through contaminated water, feed, or soil and can be spread by infected animals coming into contact with healthy ones. The disease is almost always fatal, causing high fever, lameness, swelling, and eventually death.

The Gulu District Veterinary Officer, Alfred Opiyo, confirmed the outbreak after testing samples from the suspected infected cattle. "The results clearly indicate the presence of Black Quarter disease in the affected cattle," he said. "It's a highly contagious disease, and we must take immediate action to prevent it from spreading further."

Urgent Call for Action and Government Assistance

Opiyo has warned farmers against consuming the carcasses of infected animals and urged them to vaccinate their cattle. However, the high cost of vaccines has left many farmers struggling to protect their herds.

Patrick Komakech, the Patiko LCIII Chairperson, has called on the government to offer free vaccines to farmers. "The disease is spreading rapidly, and many farmers cannot afford the vaccines," he said. "We need the government's help to prevent further loss of livestock."

Christopher Opiyo Ateker, the Gulu District Chairperson, has assured the community that the district is taking the necessary steps to sensitize the public about the outbreak. "We will inform the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) immediately," he said. "We cannot afford to lose any more cattle to this devastating disease."

As the community waits for government intervention, the farmers of Gulu District are left to grapple with the consequences of the Black Quarter disease outbreak. Their livelihoods hang in the balance, and the future of their cattle herds remains uncertain.

