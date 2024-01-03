en English
Health

Gujarat’s Food Safety Management Under Scrutiny Following Poisoning Cases

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
In the last week of December, two remarkable food poisoning outbreaks in Gujarat have brought the state’s food safety management into sharp focus. The incidents, which occurred at wedding events in Dhrangadhra and Ankleshwar, have left dozens of individuals severely affected.

Concerning Statistics

The alarming incidents shed light on the government’s handling of food safety. According to official data, out of 13,284 food samples tested in 2020-2021, only 1,056 were found to be non-conforming, leading to 899 civil and 41 criminal cases. However, a mere 543 and 11 cases were resolved, respectively. The following year saw a slight increase in the number of samples tested, with 13,663 scrutinized, resulting in 626 civil and 79 criminal cases. Out of these, only 668 and 14 cases saw a resolution.

The most recent fiscal year saw a considerate increase in the number of samples inspected, with 14,562 undergoing scrutiny. This led to 2,981 civil and 48 criminal cases being filed. Despite this increase, only 547 and 24 cases were resolved. The three-year data paints a grim picture, with only 11.2 percent of cases resulting in prosecution.

Political Backlash

Hiren Banker, a member of the Gujarat Congress, has criticized the government’s lax approach to food adulteration. He highlighted numerous instances of counterfeit food products being openly sold and the health department’s tepid investigative procedures. He argued that the lack of solid evidence against counterfeiters leads to scant prosecutions and penalties. Furthermore, the results of food sample tests often take months to emerge and are frequently inconclusive.

Immediate Threat

Echoing the broader concerns about food safety, a food poisoning incident on New Year’s Eve at Dronacharya Degree College in Dankaur has led to the hospitalization of at least 20 teachers. The educators fell critically ill after consuming samosas purchased from a local sweet shop. The food item was found to be stale and infested with poisonous worms, leading to the registration of a case at Dankaur Police Station.

These incidents underline the urgent need for effective food safety measures and stringent oversight to protect public health. As the number of food poisoning cases continues to rise, the government’s approach to food safety management will be under increasing scrutiny.

Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

