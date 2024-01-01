en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Gujarat Sets World Record with Mass Surya Namaskar Event

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:45 am EST
Gujarat Sets World Record with Mass Surya Namaskar Event

In a moment of shared unity and cultural celebration, Gujarat, a vibrant state in India, has etched its name into the Guinness World Records for an unprecedented feat: the most people performing the Surya Namaskar, a series of yoga poses, simultaneously across multiple venues. The grand spectacle unfolded at 108 distinct locations within the state on the first day of 2024, capturing the world’s attention and serving as a testament to the enduring relevance and wide-scale appeal of yoga.

Setting a New Benchmark in Yoga Practice

Over 4,000 participants, comprising families, students, yoga enthusiasts, and senior citizens, enthusiastically participated in this record-setting event. The participants spanned 51 diverse categories, demonstrating the cross-generational and universal allure of yoga. The event’s epicenter was at the Modhera Sun Temple, a fitting venue known for its historical ties to sun worship, further enhancing the symbolic resonance of the occasion.

Official Recognition and Celebration

Overshadowing the dawn of the new year, the event was graced by the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. The Guinness World Records adjudicator, Swapnil Dangarikar, officially announced the successful attempt, marking a moment of triumph and pride for the state and the country at large. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi expressed his pride over the global embrace of yoga and the record-breaking achievement, underscoring the significance of this feat.

Surya Namaskar: A Tribute to the Sun and a Path to Wellness

At the heart of this record-setting event is the Surya Namaskar, also known as the Sun Salutation. This well-known yoga practice consists of a series of postures performed in a flowing sequence, typically at sunrise, to pay homage to the sun. The Surya Namaskar is revered for its physical and mental health benefits, including improved flexibility, strength, and concentration. This mass participation event not only set a world record but also served to highlight the cultural significance of yoga in India, promoting its practice as a means to enhance well-being.

In conclusion, the organization and success of this event demonstrate the power of community-driven initiatives to rally people together in pursuit of a shared goal. This achievement has put the spotlight on the cultural heritage of yoga and its potential to foster unity and wellness on a global scale.

 

0
Health India Watch Now
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Las Vegas Poker Player Unveiled as Mastermind Behind $230M Counterfeit HIV Drug Scheme

By Muhammad Jawad

Jackson Warne Honors Late Father's Memory with Year of Sobriety

By Salman Khan

Sia Steps Back Into Limelight Post-Liposuction, Preparing for New Album 'Reasonable Woman'

By Muhammad Jawad

Burning Feet at Night: Sensory Neuropathy and Its Causes

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Early Diagnostic Paracentesis Urged for Hospitalized Cirrhosis & Ascit ...
@Health · 26 mins
Early Diagnostic Paracentesis Urged for Hospitalized Cirrhosis & Ascit ...
heart comment 0
Specialized School Program Triumphs in Supporting ‘Emotionally Based School Avoiders’

By Rizwan Shah

Specialized School Program Triumphs in Supporting 'Emotionally Based School Avoiders'
Cytisine: The Unsung Hero in Global Fight Against Smoking

By BNN Correspondents

Cytisine: The Unsung Hero in Global Fight Against Smoking
The Science of Sleep During a Hangover: Expert Tips for a Restful Night

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

The Science of Sleep During a Hangover: Expert Tips for a Restful Night
Research Highlights Role of TRIM11 Protein in Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment

By Rizwan Shah

Research Highlights Role of TRIM11 Protein in Alzheimer's Disease Treatment
Latest Headlines
World News
Las Vegas Poker Player Unveiled as Mastermind Behind $230M Counterfeit HIV Drug Scheme
1 min
Las Vegas Poker Player Unveiled as Mastermind Behind $230M Counterfeit HIV Drug Scheme
Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in Cross-Strait Relations Amid Election Season
1 min
Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in Cross-Strait Relations Amid Election Season
Deputy John Gollop Steps Up to Address Guernsey's Housing Crisis
1 min
Deputy John Gollop Steps Up to Address Guernsey's Housing Crisis
Controversial Remarks on Goddess Saraswati by RJD MLA Ignites Political Firestorm
1 min
Controversial Remarks on Goddess Saraswati by RJD MLA Ignites Political Firestorm
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
Political Tensions Rise in Kerala Over Ram Temple Invitations
2 mins
Political Tensions Rise in Kerala Over Ram Temple Invitations
Danish Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate Throne, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend
2 mins
Danish Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate Throne, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend
Kerala's SFI Burns Governor's Effigy in New Year's Eve Protest Against 'Saffronisation of Universities'
3 mins
Kerala's SFI Burns Governor's Effigy in New Year's Eve Protest Against 'Saffronisation of Universities'
Novak Djokovic Eyes New Heights in 2024: Aims to Break More Records
3 mins
Novak Djokovic Eyes New Heights in 2024: Aims to Break More Records
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
4 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
13 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
16 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
38 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
59 mins
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app